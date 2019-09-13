The "Belarus Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Market: Outlook 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, current issues, and future prospects. You will find more than 110 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Belarus photovoltaic (PV) power market.

With comprehensive market data, this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors in their decision-making process. As 2016 and 2017 were challenging years for world photovoltaic (PV) energy industry, the time for taking the right decisions during 2018 and the next few years is limited. The fast changing market environment requires relevant and accurate information.

Reasons to buy this market report are, but not limited to:

Solar resource potential in Belarus

Historical market data provided from 2000 to 2017 and forecasts until 2027

Financial Model and Analysis of 5 MW Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Plant investment in Belarus (IRR, WACC, Payback, NPV, Cash Flow, etc.)

Over 45 charts, tables, and maps

Overview of Belarus photovoltaic (solar PV) market development 2007-2027

Development scenario of Belarus photovoltaic (solar PV) sector until 2027

Major active and upcoming solar PV power plants in Belarus

Current market prices of fully permitted and operational photovoltaic projects

Attractiveness index for solar photovoltaic investments in Belarus and CIS countries

SWOT Analysis (detailed in 5 pages)

Overview of Belarus legal and regulatory framework for RES generation

Review of most relevant financing and supporting incentives

Project developers, EPC providers, and Consultants in Belarus

Key organizations and stakeholders affecting the development of the photovoltaic sector in Belarus

Investment potential and opportunities

Subscription: Included in the report price is a subscription for a 1 year period with 4 quarterly updates.

Renewable energy sources (RES) account for 5.7 percent of the total fuel and energy consumption in Belarus in 2016.

As a net energy importer, the national energy policy of Belarus is focused on maintaining energy security and stability in the country and reducing energy import dependency through increased energy efficiency measures. A new Concept of Energy Security came into force on 1 January 2016 and defines the long-term view on the country's energy sector development. The main priority of Belarus energy policy is to increase energy efficiency and to develop local sources of energy: 80 of the energy consumption is currently imported.

Belarusian mobile operator Velcom informed in 2016 about the opening of one the largest solar PV power plants in the country till the moment. It is located Bragin in the southern part of Belarus. This solar PV power plant has 22 MWp capacity and covers an area of more than 41 ha and with 85,000 solar PV modules delivered by Chinese solar manufacturer Risen Energy Co Ltd.

Belarus is ranked among top 5 countries by attractiveness for solar photovoltaic (PV) energy investments among CIS countries by Renewable Market Watch in their yearly updated "Attractiveness index for solar photovoltaic (PV) energy investments in CIS countries in 2018". The country's main strategy to meet the growing need of power is to reduce the energy dependency by increasing the energy efficiency, increased use of renewable resources, nuclear sources, and connecting to the European power infrastructure and power infrastructure of Commonwealth Independent States (CIS).

The number of fully permitted and ready to build projects will promptly increase in 2018 and next years. First photovoltaic (PV) power plants have been launched into commercial operation between 2012 and 2017, whilst pipeline of over 230 MW solar power projects are progressing in different stages of permitting process for grid connection by 2020. Feed-in tariff for photovoltaic (PV) energy has been updated in Belarus in May 2015 combined with 20 years PPA period is expected to pave the way for fast further growth of wind energy market in Belarus.

Key Topics Covered

FOREWORD

1 METHODOLOGY AND LIMITATIONS

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Limitations

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Historical and Current Development Overview of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market in Belarus

2.2 Belarus Solar Resource Potential

2.3 Key Stakeholders Affecting Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market Development in Belarus

2.4 Market Drivers and Constraints

2.5 Recent and Pending Changes in Renewable Energy Law in Belarus

2.6 Market Forecast Summary

3 BELARUS POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. PEST ANALYSIS

3.1 Basic Country Data

3.2 Political Climate and Ruling Party

3.3 GDP and Economic Growth

3.4 Taxes

3.4.1 VAT

3.4.2 Income and Corporate Taxes

4 COMMONWEALTH INDEPENDENT STATES (CIS) AND CENTRAL-EAST EUROPE (CEE) POWER MARKET

4.1 General Electricity Market Information

4.2 Photovoltaics (Solar PV) in the Energy Sector

4.3 Single Electricity Market of the European Union

4.4 CIS States Common Electricity Market (CIS CEM)

4.5 Electricity Market Concept of Eurasian Economic Union

5 COMMONWEALTH INDEPENDENT STATES (CIS) PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) POWER MARKET

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Cumulative (CAGR) Installed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Capacity and Revenue

5.3 Annual Installed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Capacity and Revenue

5.4 Future Development Trends

6 BELARUS POWER MARKET

6.1 Electricity Transmission and Distribution

6.2 Wholesale Power Market Structure in Belarus

6.3 Tariff Regulation in Power Sector in Belarus

6.4 Electricity Consumption and Generation

6.5 Electricity Imports and Exports

6.6 Electricity Prices for Business and Households

6.7 Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Targets

7 BELARUS PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) POWER MARKET

7.1 Why Invest in Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power in Belarus?

7.2 Belarus Solar Resource Potential

7.3 Licensing Period Duration

7.4 Regional Substation Capacities for Solar PV Power Projects in Belarus

7.5 Overview of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market in Belarus

7.6 Market Structure Analysis

7.7 Investment Trends and Development Roadmap

7.8 Competitive Environment in Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market

7.9 Profiles of Key Players and Investors in Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market

7.10 Cumulative (CAGR) Installed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Capacity and Revenue

7.11 Annual Installed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Capacity

7.12 Market Prices for Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Projects in Belarus in Development, Ready to Build and Operational (Grid Connected) Condition

7.13 Key Cost Structure Elements of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Plant in Belarus

7.14 Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power in Belarus

7.15 Key Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Projects in Belarus Under Development

7.16 Mergers and Acquisitions

8 DRIVERS AND CONSTRAINTS OF PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) MARKET IN BELARUS. SWOT ANALYSIS

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market Drivers Explained

8.3 Market Constraints

8.4 Market Constraints Explained

8.5 SWOT Analysis

9 FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) MARKET IN BELARUS

9.1 Financing Options of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Projects in Belarus

9.1.1 Belarus Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (BelSEFF)

9.1.2 EU4Energy Programme

9.2 Financial Model and Analysis of 5 MW Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Plant investment in Belarus (IRR, WACC, Payback, NPV, Cash Flow, ETC.)

10 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

10.1 Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Technology Overview

10.2 Technology Trends

11 CIS COUNTRIES RENEWABLE ENERGY POLICY LANDSCAPE

11.1 RES Regulations and Directives of the European Union (EU) affecting CIS countries

11.1.1 Precedent Regulations

11.1.2 EU 2030 Framework for Climate and Energy Policies

11.1.3 EU Energy Roadmap 2050

11.2 RES Strategy for CIS Countries Developed by UN ECE

11.2.1 Development of Educational Activity and Personnel Training

11.3 Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Mandatory Targets for CIS Countries

12 BELARUS RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES (RES) LEGAL AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

12.1 Main Laws and Regulations

12.2 Support Schemes

12.3 Recent and Pending Changes in Renewable Energy Law in Belarus

12.4 Zoning, Planning and Construction Related Authorizations

12.5 Environmental Related Authorizations

12.5.1 Environment Protected Areas

12.5.2 Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) and Joint Implementation (JI)

12.6 Energy Law Authorizations

12.6.1 Power Generation Licensing

12.6.2 Grid Interconnection and Quota Limitations

12.6.3 Power Off-Take

12.6.4 Feed-in tariff (FIT)

12.6.5 RES Certificates (Guarantees of Origin)

12.7 Future Market Pricing Mechanisms

13 KEY STAKEHOLDERS AFFECTING PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) POWER MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN BELARUS

13.1 Government Stakeholders

13.2 Non-Government Stakeholders

13.3 Electricity Generation, Transmission System Operator (TSO) and Distribution System Operators (DSO's)

14 CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17w5ri

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005374/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900