Archer Daniels Midland Co, Cargill Inc, and Kerry Group Plc are competing for a bigger share of the food industry, including plant-based packaged foods market, backed by constant innovations and new product launches.

The increasing use of hydrolyzed plant protein in food and beverages due to their functional properties is driving the market growth.

Europe will account for the highest share of the hydrolyzed plant protein market due to several factors such as the rising investments in R&D activities and the growing consumer inclination toward protein-rich plant-based diets in the region.

The hydrolyzed soy protein segment held the largest market share in 2018, due to the growing demand for hydrolyzed soy protein in animal feed and the increasing initiatives by governments to boost the production of plant-based proteins.

Cereals are a great source of energy and are a rich source of proteins that are crucial for health as they repair and build new tissues. Thus, the health benefits of cereal ingredients are expected to drive the growth of the cereal ingredients market.

The rice cereal ingredients segment will account for the highest cereal ingredients market share during the forecast period.

The Americas will account for the highest share of the cereal ingredients market throughout the forecast period due to the growing preference of consumers toward consuming cereal ingredients that offer both taste and functional benefits.

The expanding global vegan population base is expected to drive the growth of the plant-based protein products market.

The soy protein segment will account for the highest plant-based protein products market share during the forecast period, owing to the growing awareness about the health benefits of protein-coupled soy.

The Americas will account for the highest share of the cereal ingredients market throughout the forecast period due to the expanding vegan population base and an increasing number of new product launches.

