ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co. are competing for a bigger share of the industrial machinery market, backed by the increasing investments in R&D, constant innovations and new product launches.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Aircraft manufacturers and operators are adopting electronic actuators as an alternative to conventional hydraulic and pneumatic actuator systems as they are cost-effective and improve the performance of commercial and defense aircraft by providing a faster reaction time.

APAC will account for the highest share of the electric actuator market throughout the forecast period as countries such as the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam are investing significantly in the shipbuilding industry to boost domestic employment levels.

The linear actuators market segment held the largest market share in 2018 and will account for the highest electric actuator market share over the forecast period as it provides precise control of speed, acceleration, position, and torque.

The rise in seaborne trade activities has increased commercial ship operations, which is one of the significant factors driving the need for connected ship solutions.

The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2018 and will account for the highest connected ship solutions market share due to the anticipated acceleration in seaborne trade and growth of the marine tourism industry.

Europe will account for the highest share of the connected ship solutions market due to factors such as the high seaborne external freight trade and the rising installation of advanced technologies in cruise and passenger ships.

The increasing adoption of renewable sources for energy production will create a strong demand for valve positioners to regulate the flow of super-heated steam in solar power plants. In wind turbines, especially in offshore windmills, power plant operators are increasingly adopting reliable and durable control valves to withstand high variations in wind pressure, temperature, and corrosion. The pneumatic valve positioner market segment held the largest market share in 2018 as they have an anti-corrosion coating, which makes them best suited in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, and mining and minerals.

APAC will account for the highest share of the valve positioner market as the Chinese government is removing the need to form a joint venture to set up production facilities in the country. China has also announced its plans to fund the generation of 450 MW of solar power in Bangladesh. Many such developments are expected to drive the valve positioner market growth in APAC.

