Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Tradegate
13.09.19
18:03 Uhr
8,464 Euro
+0,099
+1,18 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,453
8,471
18:07
8,448
8,473
18:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABB
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABB LTD18,485+0,58 %
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO58,98+0,84 %
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY8,464+1,18 %