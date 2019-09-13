(Article L 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French financial markets authority (A.M.F))
Lagardere SCA (Paris:MMB):
Date
Number of shares
Total number of voting rights
|
08.31.2019
|
131 133 286
|
Number of theoretical voting rights(1)
|
174,839,178
|
Number of exercisable voting rights (2)
|
173,519,879
(1) Calculated in accordance with the provisions of article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the AMF. Number used as the basis for calculating the crossing of legal shareholding thresholds.
(2) Number of theoretical voting rights shares with suspended voting rights. Number used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds provided by the company by-laws
LAGARDERE SCA
Listing market: EURONEXT PARIS
Compartment: A
ISIN code: FR0000130213
French partnership limited by shares with a share capital of €799,913,044.60
Divided into 131,133,286 shares of €6.10 par value each
Registered office: 4, rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris, France
Telephone: 33 (0)1 40 69 16 00
Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 320 366 446
Website: http://www.lagardere.com
