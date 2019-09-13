Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864952 ISIN: US8636671013 Ticker-Symbol: SYK 
Tradegate
13.09.19
17:57 Uhr
198,64 Euro
-0,22
-0,11 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
198,54
198,78
18:07
198,48
198,84
18:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMBU
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMBU A/S15,895-0,13 %
STRYKER CORPORATION198,64-0,11 %