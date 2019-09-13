Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On September 10, 2019, CIAM notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,614,990 shares in Ontex and so had crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.18%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: September 10, 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: June 18, 2019

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

CIAM 26, Boulevard Malesherbes 75008 Paris, France

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting

rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of

voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities CIAM 2,614,990 3.18% Total 2,614,990 0 3.18% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent

financial

instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date # of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if

the

instrument is

exercised % of

voting

rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 2,614,990 3.18%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

CIAM is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

CIAM manages three funds. At June 18, 2019, the three funds had acquired:

CIAM Fund Opportunities: 1,452,324 Ontex shares

Satellite Event-Driven UCITS Fund: 975,281 Ontex shares

CIAM Opportunities Offshore Master Fund: 187,385 Ontex shares

CIAM can exercise the voting rights in its discretion, without any instruction from its clients.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005403/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com