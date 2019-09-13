Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On September 10, 2019, CIAM notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,614,990 shares in Ontex and so had crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.18%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notification: September 10, 2019
Date Threshold Crossed: June 18, 2019
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Notification by:
CIAM
26, Boulevard Malesherbes 75008 Paris, France
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
|(A) Voting rights
Previous
|After the transaction
voting
|# voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked
|CIAM
2,614,990
3.18%
Total
2,614,990
0
3.18%
0.00%
|(B) Equivalent
financial
instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|Type of
financial
instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise
period or
date
|# of voting
rights that
may be
acquired if
the
instrument is
exercised
|% of
voting
rights
|Settlement
|TOTAL
0
0.00%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
2,614,990
3.18%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
CIAM is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
CIAM manages three funds. At June 18, 2019, the three funds had acquired:
CIAM Fund Opportunities: 1,452,324 Ontex shares
Satellite Event-Driven UCITS Fund: 975,281 Ontex shares
CIAM Opportunities Offshore Master Fund: 187,385 Ontex shares
CIAM can exercise the voting rights in its discretion, without any instruction from its clients.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.
To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
