Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
Tradegate
12.09.19
09:20 Uhr
5,810 Euro
-0,045
-0,77 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,935
6,035
18:06
13.09.2019 | 17:53
(47 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - 2019 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 13, 2019 at 09:30 a.m. at the Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM CX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

  1. To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight
  2. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit
  3. To re-elect John Fredriksen as a Director of the Company
  4. To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company
  5. To re-elect James O'Shaughnessey as a Director of the Company
  6. To re-elect Ulrika Laurin as a Director of the Company
  7. To elect Marius Hermansen as a Director of the Company
  8. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration
  9. To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$600,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda
September 13, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)