Made available
Half-year financial report for the first half of 2019 is available on ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) website at
ID Logistics (www.id-logistics.com)
It is also available on demand
ID Logistics
Direction financière
55, chemin des Engranauds
13660 Orgon France
yperot@id-logistics.com
+33 (0)4 42 11 06 00
Next report: third quarter 2019 revenues after the markets close on October 24, 2019
ABOUT ID LOGISTICS
ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,410 million in 2018. ID Logistics has more than 300 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 20,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.
ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).
ID Logistics
Yann Perot
CFO
Tel.: 33 (0)4 42 11 06 00
yperot@id-logistics.com
NewCap
Emmanuel Huynh Thomas Grojean
Investor Relations Financial Communications
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
idlogistics@newcap.eu