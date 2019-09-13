Beijing Qiyuejian Culture & Media Co., Ltd.: Tencent Sports Public Service Project Shines at FIBA World Cup

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / A non-profit project jointly initiated by Tencent Sports and the Yao Ming Foundation has brought students from Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Qinghai Province a long way to the court of 2019 FIBA World Cup, connecting audience members' hearts together during the halftime.

Seven students from a hope primary school in Qinghai Province came to the center of the court at the halftime of the game between the U.S. and Brazil here on Monday, attracting all audience's attention and arousing people's awareness to devote into social charity work.

These children live in a town with an altitude of nearly 4,000 meters, where the weather is harsh and facilities for basketball-playing are poor and outdated.

This non-profit project has attracted millions of Internet users. With the joint efforts of all, this project has collected a fund and turned it into a renovated basketball field in Jiuzhi County Duojiedan Nationality Vocational-Technical School, making it possible for basketball fans' daily practice in this region.

This project is said to further help more areas in need to be equipped with professional sports facilities, so as to improve the development of social charity work and get more people involved in sports.

Tencent Sports, as the global partner of FIBA and the Exclusive Official Digital Partner of FIBA World Cup in China, largely promoted the popularity of this year's FIBA World Cup through multi-dimensional ways.

For example, Chinese celebrities Bai Jingting, Lai Guanlin, Li Chen, Yang Zishan, Xu Kai, Ma Jia, Zhou Yue are invited to watch games, calling for the public's attention in the FIBA World Cup by their charisma and influence.

Meanwhile, the successful exploration of Basketball caravan has invited a number of Chinese celebrities and sports stars to join, attracting public involvement, especially providing citizens with a stage to play and experience the vitality of basketball.

Tencent Sports is the first Chinese company to have public signal broadcasting rights for this top-level basketball event. It provides live streaming in Guangzhou for global audience members. Thanks to its state-of-the-art manufacturing and broadcasting technology provided by Tencent Sports, audience around the world can enjoy the outstanding performance of Chinese players in the classification round.

As a leading Internet sports media in China, Tencent Sports is devoted to bring this basketball event into full play among the public with its advanced live streaming and online interaction services, providing Chinese Internet users with all-round live streaming and diversified watching experience. Looking ahead, Tencent Sports will go all out to bring better service to Chinese fans through its multi-layer platforms, various content forms, and highly developed manufacturing and broadcasting technology, sharing the passion for basketball to people around the world and promoting the cheerful and positive lifestyle to more people.

