mCig Inc.: MCIG, Inc. Announces Change of Auditors

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / mCig, Inc. (OTC PINK: MCIG) a leading distributor of innovative products, customized packaging solutions, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry, announced the appointment of the accounting firm of M&K CPAS, PLLC ("M&K CPAS") as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm.

M&K CPAS, PLLC replaced Dov Weinstein & Co., CPA ("Dov Weinstein") as the Company's independent auditor providing audit services for the Company for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2019.

The Company's decision to change its auditor was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and Dov Weinstein & Co., CPA ("Dov Weinstein") on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure.

The Company and its management are committed to working closely with the accounting firm of M&K CPAS, PLLC ("M&K CPAS") to complete the year-end audit as soon as possible. Once our financials are filed the company will be fully reporting again, with no stop sign to inhibit trading.

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to be the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. employs a world-renowned tech team and has recently expanded its products and services to satisfy its evolving role in cannabis and hemp markets.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.mciggroup.com.

