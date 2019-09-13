Kudelski Group to Bring End-to-End IoT Security

to Deutsche Telekom's nuSIM Solution

Kudelski to integrate its IoT Security Platform and Integrated Secure Element with nuSIM chipset and cellular module partners

The nuSIM group of partners aims to create an integrated SIM solution optimized for IoT devices and applications to drive growth and reduce cost

Kudelski brings decades of embedded security engineering expertise and an unparalleled reputation for long-term security lifecycle management

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA, September 13th 2019 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has joined Deutsche Telekom's nuSIM initiative. Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, has established nuSIM to enable more cost-effective and efficient IoT devices by moving the SIM functionality from the physical SIM card directly to the chipset. Kudelski will offer its Integrated Secure Element (iSE) to nuSIM partners, creating a single solution that provides both mobile network authorization and robust IoT security protections to IoT device manufacturers.

Traditional SIM cards and embedded SIMs are serving the needs of many IoT applications today, but as the IoT expands, many devices like trackers and sensors require superior power and bandwidth management, further miniaturization and cost efficiency. In order to achieve these improvements, nuSIM creates a straight forward solution adapted to the evolving needs of the IoT value chain. This results in significant savings on component costs, integration complexity and time to market. Like nuSIM, Kudelski's IoT Security Platform is also optimized for power and bandwidth-constrained devices, using up to 75% less bandwidth and half the power compared to traditional PKI solutions.

Kudelski brings more than two decades of embedded security and business model protection expertise to the nuSIM ecosystem. Kudelski has integrated its security IP blocks with more than 600 different chipset models from leading silicon and module vendors, including fellow nuSIM partner, u-blox. Its advanced tools and simulators allow device manufacturers to greatly reduce time to market by enabling parallel development of hardware and software solutions.

The Kudelski IoT Security Platform provides end-to-end protection from chip to cloud for any IoT ecosystem, creating robust device identity as a secure foundation for protecting the device, data, decisions, commands and actions. Kudelski achieves unprecedented levels of trust, integrity and control throughout the entire IoT ecosystem. Embedded security features and managed security services ensure a prolonged return on investment over the entire lifetime of M2M devices. In addition, Kudelski's IoT Security Center of Excellence provides advanced security design and evaluation services to device manufacturers wishing to understand and improve their threat profile and security posture.

Jean-Michel Puiatti, SVP IoT Security at Kudelski Group: "Reducing complexity and optimizing costs is critical to enabling the massive rollout of IoT devices we are seeing across different industries. But this must be done while increasing security, starting with the device itself. By working with Deutsche Telekom and nuSIM partners, we make IoT simple and secure so companies can bring solutions to market more quickly and economically."

Stefan Kaliner, Head of UICC Development at Deutsche Telekom: "Deutsche Telekom is pleased to work with the Kudelski Group and other industry-leading partners to make nuSIM a reality. Together, we are creating technology innovations that are enabling IoT devices and applications to be delivered cost-effectively at scale. By embedding Kudelski's proven security solution that protects a wide variety of IoT use cases, we are increasing the value that nuSIM provides to our joint customers even more."

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Media contacts

Christopher Schouten

Kudelski Group - IoT Security

Head of Marketing

+1 (480) 819-5781

christopher.schouten@nagra.com

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Director Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com