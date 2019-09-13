Tokyo Electron Limited: TEL Joins SEMI High Tech U Certified Partner Program

SEMI High Tech U Designed to Inspire Next Generation of Innovators

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / ???In a pivotal maneuver to influence the pioneers of the next generation, Tokyo Electron (TEL) is joining the SEMI High Tech U Certified Partner Program (CPP). SEMI High Tech U is a career exploration program that excites high school students about STEM careers in the microelectronics industry. Becoming a Certified Partner certifies TEL to deliver the program independently, helping to reach more students with the award-winning curriculum.

Under the CPP program sponsored by the SEMI Foundation, TEL will utilize SEMI's well-established, three-day curriculum to interact with students at their industry site, introducing a future workforce to careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. SEMI Foundation recognized TEL's certification on Aug. 15, 2019, in a formal ceremony with the company's regional leaders.

"TEL is delighted to collaborate with the SEMI Foundation to help bring STEM education to the next generation of diversified students that our industry will need to continue providing technology that enables life," said Larry Smith, Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings president. "We are honored to have the CPP distinction so we can multiply the impact across TEL's footprint in the United States. I am grateful to our leadership team that invested their valuable time and talent to this important initiative.

"The CPP is an important distinction that will bolster TEL's workforce development outreach in the United States. TEL is proud to collaborate with the SEMI Foundation to help bring SEMI High Tech U to high school students and spark their imaginations to pursue STEM college educations and careers in microelectronics. I applaud the TEL leadership team for their commitment to this important initiative."

"We are delighted to deepen our partnership with TEL in motivating young talent who will shape the future of the microelectronics industry," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "TEL has delivered SEMI High Tech U for a decade. Now, as one of the few organizations to join the elite group of SEMI High Tech U Certified Partners in the U.S., TEL is in a stronger position to leverage its powerful brand to help build the industry's talent pipeline."

About SEMI Foundation:

The nonprofit SEMI Foundation has been delivering its flagship program, SEMI High Tech U, at industry sites around the world since 2001 to emphasize the importance of STEM skills and inspire young people to pursue careers in high-technology fields. SEMI High Tech U students meet engineers and STEM volunteer instructors from the industry for site tours and hands-on classroom activities such as etching wafers, making circuits, coding, and training for professional interviews.

SEMI's Certified Partner Program identifies organizations that provide quality training and can recruit and educate local high-school students in the value of careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Participating organizations are trained to deliver the unique SEMI curriculum with the support of volunteer instructors from the high-tech and STEM industries. SEMI High Tech U is the longest-running STEM career exploration program in the United States with documented student impact. Since inception, SEMI has reached over 8,000 high-school students in 12 states and nine countries with its award-winning program.

SEMI Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2001 to support education and career awareness in the electronics and high-tech fields through career exploration programs and scholarships. For more information, visit www.semifoundation.org.

About TEL:

As a leading global company of semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment, TEL engages in development, manufacturing, and sales in a wide range of product fields. All of TEL's semiconductor and FPD production equipment product lines maintain high market shares in their respective global segments. TEL provides outstanding products and services to customers through a global network of approximately 77 locations in 17 countries in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. http://www.tel.com

