Mainland Chinese enterprises lead in number of Honourees at the 2019 JNA Awards

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's largest consumer markets for jewellery, the Chinese jewellery market has been gaining momentum and establishing a foothold in the international jewellery and gemstone market. This year, twelve companies from mainland China have been shortlisted as Honourees at the 2019 JNA Awards, an acclaimed awards programme in the international jewellery and gemstone industry. This would be the third consecutive year China leads with the highest number of Honourees.

Out of the 38 Honouree companies from 11 countries and regions, 12 are from mainland China and they cover seven categories, including Brand of the Year, eSupplier of the Year, Industry Innovation of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year -- Jewellery, Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- China, Sustainability Initiative of the Year, and Young Entrepreneur of the Year. These companies represent different sectors of the industry, ranging from jewellery design to online trading platform. They also share qualities that are essential to stay ahead, especially in challenging times, such as embracing innovation, adopting impactful marketing tactics, displaying flexibility to adapt, and committing to the well-being and sustainability of their employees and the environment.

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development -- Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, said "We have witnessed tremendous growth and development in this market, and we are honoured to share some of these successes on the JNA Awards platform. Industry Innovation of the Year sees the greatest number of Chinese Honourees this year, reflecting the strong innovative culture of this market. I sincerely hope that these companies would inspire and continue to raise the standards of the trade, not just in mainland China, but globally."

The list of Honourees from mainland China for the 2019 JNA Awards:

3D kaiente Jewellery Co Ltd, Industry Innovation of the Year - Jewellery Manufacturing Technology

BOJEM Jewelry, eSupplier of the Year

DECENT Gold Group Co Ltd, Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- China

Kongfook Jewelry ( Shenzhen ) Co Ltd, Industry Innovation of the Year - Shared Services

) Co Ltd, Industry Innovation of the Year - Shared Services Mokingran Gold Jewelry Group Co Ltd, Brand of the Year - Retail

Shang Jin Pin Jewellery ( Shenzhen ) Limited Corporation, Manufacturer of the Year -- Jewellery

) Limited Corporation, Manufacturer of the Year -- Jewellery Shanghai Kimberlite Diamond Group Co Ltd, Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- China

Shenzhen Future Wisdom Jewelry Co Ltd, Industry Innovation of the Year - Production Technology

Shenzhen MOVER Culture Co Ltd, Industry Innovation of the Year - Marketing and Marketing Services and Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below), Raymond CHEN

Shenzhen Sunfeel Jewelry Co Ltd, Brand of the Year - Retail

Shenzhen Xingguangda Jewelry Industrial Co Ltd, Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Zbird Diamond Co Ltd, eSupplier of the Year

For the full list of 2019 JNA Awards Honourees, please click here.

Recipients of the JNA Awards will be announced and feted at the JNA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner during the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair on 17 September at the InterContinental Hong Kong.

This year for its eighth edition, the JNA Awards is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

Organised by Informa Markets, the JNA Awards celebrates and recognises outstanding achievements and leadership, with a mission to champion excellence, innovation and best business practices in the jewellery and gemstone industry. More than 500 industry leaders and trade VIPs are expected to attend the awards ceremony on 17 September 2019.

