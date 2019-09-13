FUTUREN: Number of shares and voting rights as at August 31, 2019



During the month of August 2019, 500 OCEANEs were converted, resulting in the creation of 1,118 new shares.

On August 28, 2019, FUTUREN proceeded to the early redemption of the remaining 13,094 OCEANEs outstanding. Since that date, there is no more outstanding OCEANE.

Listing market: NYSE Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN code: FR0011284991

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights August 31, 2019 277,900,905 278,340,695



About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 668 MW for its own account and for third parties.



CONTACT

Elodie Fiorini

Group Chief Financial Officer Tél: +33 (0)4 42 906 596

e.fiorini@futuren-group.com



French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,790,090,50

Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France

Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com

The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF