Freitag, 13.09.2019

WKN: A1J097 ISIN: FR0011284991 
Frankfurt
13.09.19
09:15 Uhr
1,120 Euro
-0,020
-1,75 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.09.2019
(80 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

FUTUREN: Number of shares and voting rights as at August 31, 2019


During the month of August 2019, 500 OCEANEs were converted, resulting in the creation of 1,118 new shares.
On August 28, 2019, FUTUREN proceeded to the early redemption of the remaining 13,094 OCEANEs outstanding. Since that date, there is no more outstanding OCEANE.

Listing market: NYSE Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN code: FR0011284991

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
August 31, 2019277,900,905278,340,695


About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 668 MW for its own account and for third parties.


CONTACT

Elodie Fiorini
Group Chief Financial Officer		Tél: +33 (0)4 42 906 596
e.fiorini@futuren-group.com


French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,790,090,50

Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France

Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com

The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.

