Web Presence: Jeff Nock Provides Insight into Business at Prescient Consulting, LLC

IOWA CITY, IA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / Founder and CEO of Prescient Consulting, LLC, Jeff Nock offers a behind the scenes look at the successful Iowa-based consultancy.

From strategic planning to software application development, Iowa-based Prescient Consulting, LLC has helped more than 250 companies grow and exceed their goals in recent years. Company founder and CEO Jeff Nock explains more about the process.

"At Prescient Consulting, LLC, we offer more than 30 years of executive-level, growth-oriented leadership experience for growing startups, nonprofit organizations, and established companies alike," reveals Nock.

Services offered by Prescient Consulting, LLC, according to the CEO, include strategic planning, business plan creation, software application development, business model ideation, market analysis, competitive niche analysis, business development, brand evolution, and more. "Prescient Consulting, LLC has, to date, helped over 250 companies to successfully achieve their growth plans," explains Nock.

Industries that Jeff Nock and Prescient Consulting, LLC have demonstrated success within include high tech, ed tech, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, retail, hospitality, e-commerce, retail and nonprofit.

"Whether a company or organization is an early stage operation trying to cross the chasm toward mainstream sustainability or an established firm attempting to break through to the next level, Prescient Consulting, LLC can help to achieve these and other business goals," suggests leadership development specialist Nock.

Jeff Nock is the CEO and founder of Prescient Consulting, LLC. Jeff has over 30 years of executive leadership experience including as CEO of Goodwill of the Heartland, CEO of EPX Denver, and AVP of Marketing and Product Development at ACT, as well as serving as supervisor to a highly successful software department at a Dun & Bradstreet subsidiary providing commercial data, analytics, and insights for businesses across the United States and internationally.

Nock has also been part of a number of prominent high-tech startups including netLibrary, Knowledge Analysis Technologies, and ConnectFive. netLibrary, he reveals, was an online ebook library purchased by OCLC in Boulder, Colorado, while Knowledge Analysis Technologies, a Boulder automated essay scoring engine, was acquired by Pearson. "ConnectFive, meanwhile," he adds, wrapping up, "is as a successful UX design firm based in Coralville, Iowa, less than 15 minutes from Iowa City."

Based in Iowa City, Iowa, founder and CEO of Prescient Consulting, LLC Jeff Nock boasts a demonstrated history of growing nonprofit organizations, startups, and established companies alike. Skilled in business and strategic planning, sales, marketing, and presentation development, now-established Iowa resident Nock also holds a master's degree in management from Colorado's Regis University and is a specialist in helping business leaders achieve their dreams.

To learn more about Jeff Nock and Prescient Consulting, LLC, call 319-855-9877 or visit https://prescient.us/.

