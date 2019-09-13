PAO Group, Inc.: PAOG Announces New Interim CEO, Highlights Filing of Recent Supplemental Information

SANDUSKY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / PAO Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PAOG) ("PAO Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the installment of James C DiPrima as interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. DiPrima had been previously serving as the PAO Group Chief Financial Officer. He will continue as CFO and interim CEO while a fresh executive team is assembled. Mr. DiPrima has over 40 years of financial accounting experience in both the public and private sectors and has held various positions with start-up companies. He has approximately 24 years working in various executive positions with public traded companies. Mr. DiPrima has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska.

"I am thrilled to be able to serve the Company during this season," said Mr. DiPrima. "Like many firms in our dynamic sector, we are in a time of transition, however, any internal changes we may be going through do not affect the current business operations of PAO Group in any way. It is necessary to state that PAO Group has forthwith legally and finally severed any ties with High End Products, any of its officers or affiliates, and any of its product line. High End Products has no legal rights to the Cannophen line of products, the Cannophen trademark or any intellectual property associated with the Cannophen line. Transition always means opportunity. During this season of change, PAO Group is focusing on the most vital thing to maximize value for our Company and our shareholders: maintaining our aggressive momentum towards capitalizing on our core opportunity as the holder of exclusive rights to market, manufacture and distribute the Cannophen line of products. I am looking forward to assisting the Company in growing an executive team with the skills, experience and drive to put points on the board in this regard."

In other news, PAO Group wishes to highlight its recent filing of Supplemental Information on September 9, 2019. The filing states "The Company was made aware that Articles of Merger were filed with the Nevada Secretary of State on Saturday September 7, 2019 indicating that PAO Group was merging with another Company. This filing was not submitted by anyone associated with either of the two companies identified in the Articles. The Nevada Secretary of State will be conducting an investigation as to who filed such a document and will review our claim that there may have been fraudulent activity. Regardless of the filing there is no merger contemplated, no discussions regarding a merger and no communications between the two companies."

ABOUT PAOG: PAO Group, Inc. (OTC: PAOG) is a publicly traded holdings company in America dedicated to alternative patient care treatments, including the proper use of medical cannabis. Through its subsidiaries and investment holdings, the company focuses on the manufacturing of premium medical cannabis products for the treatment of chronic and terminal patients. PAO Group is focused on expanding the medical cannabis market in Michigan and other medically legal States in the USA. "Our mission is to combat the opioid epidemic in America through the responsible use of medical cannabis." The company is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

