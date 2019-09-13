Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Commissions Two Technical Reports

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now contracted the preparation of new technical reports in the required Form 43-101F1 for both its Parbec and New Alger properties. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. will prepare new technical reports, with Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET and the President of that company overseeing the work and certifying the reports in conjunction with Antoine Yassa P.Geo., OGQ. Mr. Puritch and Mr. Yassa are each a "qualified person" pursuant to the definition found in National Instrument 43-101 and has confirmed that he is independent of Renforth. Amended technical reports have been requested by the staff of the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with a continuous disclosure review.

The new reports will address the results of exploration and drilling activity at both Parbec and New Alger which has occurred subsequent to the release of the existing reports and will include additional disclosure regarding the nature and substance of the changes, if any, to the estimates and accompanying technical reports from the previous Parbec mineral resource estimate that was press released on September 25, 2018 and the New Alger press release of July 17, 2014.

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m - this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

Forward Looking Statements

