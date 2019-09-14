Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Early Warning News Release

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / Michael B. England ("Mr. England"), a shareholder, Chief Executive Officer, President and director of Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (the "Issuer"), makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

Mr. England advises that on September 11, 2019 he acquired beneficial ownership and control (the "Acquisition") of 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Issuer indirectly through England Communications Ltd. ("England Communications"), a private company owned and controlled by Mr. England. The Issuer's common shares (the "Common Shares") were acquired in the public market through the Canadian Securities Exchange. Additionally, Mr. England received the grant of 200,000 options on September 12, 2019 with an exercise price of $0.11 for a period of 3 years from the date of grant.

The Common Shares acquired by Mr. England represent 2.4% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer and were acquired for an aggregate price of $30,000, $0.10 per Common Share.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Mr. England beneficially owned and controlled 1,830,000 Common Shares representing approximately 14.8% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. As a result of the Acquisition, Mr. England now beneficially owns and controls an aggregate 2,130,000 Common Shares (including Escrow Shares) representing approximately 17.2% of the currently issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer (or 2,330,000 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 18.6% of the issued and outstanding shares, assuming exercise of all options held by Mr. England).

An early warning report will be filed under the Issuer's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. A copy of the early warning report can also be obtained from the contact below.

The Issuer's head office is located at Suite 1240, 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British

Columbia V6C 1H2.

For more information contact:

Michael B. England

Tel: (604) 683-3995

SOURCE: Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559642/Early-Warning-News-Release