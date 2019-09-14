Native Women's Association of Canada: NWAC Releases 10-Point Action Plan and Voting Guide in Advance of Federal Election

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / With the announcement of Canada's 43rd general election, the Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) has released their 10-Point Action Plan, along with a 2019 Voting Guide to help Indigenous women, Two Spirit and LQBTQQIA voters more fully participate in the upcoming October 21st federal election.







As the national voice for Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse Indigenous people in Canada, NWAC urges all federal party leaders to commit to the implementation of the Inquiry's Calls for Justice and to commit to the long-term well-being of Indigenous women, Two-Spirit and LQBTQQIA persons in particular.



Through its 10-Point Action Plan, NWAC aims to keep a spotlight on the critically important issue of missing and murdered women, as well as to advance national and international dialogue and to ensure the implementation of the Inquiry's findings.

"The election is a time not only for discussing the future well-being of Indigenous women and girls, but for Indigenous women, Two-Spirit and LQBTQQIA persons to take an active hold of the levers of democracy to shape their future," said Ms. Groulx, who points out that while Indigenous women are among the fastest-growing populations in Canada, they are also greatly under-represented as candidates and vote at lower rates in federal elections.

Through the 2019 Voting Guide, NWAC hopes to reduce barriers to voter participation and to instill confidence among Indigenous women and gender-diverse people to run for leadership positions within and beyond their own community. "Their voices should be heard and their priorities represented in government," says Ms. Groulx. Our 10-Point Acton Plan and 2019 Voting Guide will help to ensure a "healthy future for all Canadians, including Indigenous women and gender-diverse persons."

The federal party leaders and all registered candidates must understand and respect that Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people are holders of inherent Indigenous rights, constitutional rights, and international and domestic human rights

