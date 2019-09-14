The Chinese national fashion brand HOdo (SSE: 600400) debuts its menswear collection at the HOdo Light Fashion Mountain Collection Runway Show at Serbelloni Palace in Milan, Italy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190914005016/en/

HOdo Light Fashion Mountain Collection Runway Show at Serbelloni Palace in Milan, Italy (Photo: Business Wire)

The event is an exchange of Eastern and Western cultures, and an exploration of the fashion trends. HOdo Menswear presents a visual feast from China's perspective, with forward-looking international design, highlighting the brand heritage with detail and quality.

HOdo Menswear, working with the well-known Italian fashion designer Fabio Del Bianco, launches the Mountain Collection outdoor cold-proof down jackets for 2019 autumn and winter seasons, inspired by the spirit of the Chinese mountaineering team going up to the Everest in 1960, regardless of the severe coldness. With the core demands of "cold-proof, technology, protection", HOdo Menswear selected functional fabrics for fashion styles and cold-proof effect.

Starting with the cooperation, ahead of the Milan Fashion Week, HOdo Menswear impresses mass audiences on the international stage, opens up the high-end down jacket market, aiming to build a more diversified and fashionable brand image.

Adhering to the concept of "Good HOdo, Good Life", HOdo Menswear strives to create a HOdo Light Fashion style that is easy, comfortable, fashionable and stylish. HOdo signed a famous actor and director Wu Jing, as HOdo brand ambassador, to interpret HOdo's light fashion perfectly. From China to Italy, HOdo, who has been deeply cultivating the Chinese menswear market, is now continually advancing with the times, going abroad and demonstrating the international style of Chinese brands in Milan, one the fashion capitals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190914005016/en/

Contacts:

Helencita

Email: hz@spider-news.com