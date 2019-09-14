Internet Marketing Company: Homeowners Can Pay Cheaper Car Insurance - Find Out Why

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how homeowners can save car insurance money.

For more info and online car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/you-can-pay-lower-car-insurance-rates-if-youre-a-homeowner.

Drivers that own a home can pay cheaper car insurance premiums. Bundling car insurance with home insurance can help drivers save money on car insurance. Most insurers that sell car insurance policies are also selling home insurance policies.

Drivers that want to bundle car insurance with home insurance should consider the following:

Bundling benefits . Drivers can save between 5% to 25% on each policy if they decide to bundle their policies. Bundling is convenient and policyholders will avoid dealing with multiple providers, multiple billing systems, and multiple accounts. Policyholders that have costly claims or accidents on their driving records, can avoid being dropped by their insurers if they bundle policies.

. Drivers can save between 5% to 25% on each policy if they decide to bundle their policies. Bundling is convenient and policyholders will avoid dealing with multiple providers, multiple billing systems, and multiple accounts. Policyholders that have costly claims or accidents on their driving records, can avoid being dropped by their insurers if they bundle policies. Bundling disadvantages. Many drivers forget to shop around if they have a bundled policy. By doing so, they will not notice the small rate changes that happen in their individual policies. In some cases, it will be cheaper to buy separate car and home insurance policies. Some insurers will rely on other providers for home insurance. In this case their customers will have to deal with multiple insurance companies when filing a claim. Bundling will reduce the individual coverage limits of the insurance policy.

Homeowners can save car insurance money through other methods, besides bundling like the following:

Good credit score . Usually, homeowners have a better credit score than renters. The credit score is used by insurers to determine the insurance rates paid by a policyholder. Policyholders with a good credit score will pay less on their premiums than drivers with a poor credit score,

. Usually, homeowners have a better credit score than renters. The credit score is used by insurers to determine the insurance rates paid by a policyholder. Policyholders with a good credit score will pay less on their premiums than drivers with a poor credit score, Better neighborhood. Drivers that live in areas that are considered safe by insurers will pay less on their premiums. The ZIP code of a driver is very important for any insurer. Insurance companies will use the ZIP code to find out how many claims are in an area, vehicles theft ratio, number of break-ins, or acts of vandalism.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/.

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"Owning a home can help drivers obtain great savings on their car insurance premiums," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

CONTACT:

Company Name: Internet Marketing Company

Person for contact Name: Gurgu C

Phone Number: (818) 359-3898

Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

Website: https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559662/Homeowners-Can-Pay-Cheaper-Car-Insurance--Find-Out-Why