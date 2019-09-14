Startup Fortune: Armand Peri and Carol Alt Attend the New York Fashion Week by Designer Adrian Alicea

At the invitation of renowned fashion designer Adrian Alicea, Armand Peri, the NYC based artist and award-winning bodybuilder attends the New York Fashion Week as VIP Guest with Carol Alt.



NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2019 / Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated fashion events of 2019, New York Fashion Week brings together the best of the best of the fashion industry. The busy and entertaining fashion week is always a shining star in the industry where fashion's who's who sits up and pays attention. This year's NY fashion week was no different. At the invitation of Celebrity designer Adrian Alicea, the award-winning bodybuilder Armand Peri, who's also an author and artist attended the week to witness the unveiling of Adrian's latest fashion line.



"What I love most about NYFW is not just having the opportunity to witness all the up to date designs prior to them showing up in stores, but you will have an incredible amount of fun as well. I've always admired Adrian's work and he's been a good friend. Being there watching his designs unroll is quite an experience. Adrian's new collection is ingeniously creative and he had over 70 models showcasing his talented new clothing line" says Mr. Armand Peri about the event. He was attending the week accompanying the famous actress and model, Carol Alt. For someone who is 58 years old, she looked beautiful on the catwalk and gained a lot of appreciation from the attendees including celebrities and journalists.



New York's fashion week is definitely one of the main circuits in the entire fashion world. The platform that allows seasoned and rising fashion designers to showcase their craft to the industry had a good line-up of celebrity attendees this year as well. The line of celebrities who attended the fashion week includes Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, Ashley Graham, Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Hudgens, Zendaya, Offset, Quavo of Migos, Brittany Snow, Delilah Belle Hamlin and many more.



The event that unveiled Adrian's new collection, featured supermodel Rudy Bundini on the runway, who also showcased the newly designed fall and winter clothes designed by Ron Tomson. "Adrian Alicea's new collection was ingeniously creative and he had over 70 models showcasing his talented new clothing line" adds Mr. Peri.











About Armand Peri

Armand Peri is an award-winning bodybuilder, author, artist and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of Hunk-O-Mania nightclub. Born and raised in Portugal, Peri migrated to the US when he was 12 years old and currently based out of New York City. He received his First Class BA (Hons) degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. More details about him can be found at: https://armandperi.com



Media Contact Information



Name: Alex Perry

Company: New Age Public Relations, Inc.

Email: info@armandperi.com

Website: armandperi.com

Address: New York, NY 10036

Phone: (866) 872-4865

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/lifeperiway/

SOURCE: Armand Peri

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559664/Armand-Peri-and-Carol-Alt-Attend-the-New-York-Fashion-Week-by-Designer-Adrian-Alicea