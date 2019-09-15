Basware offers the largest open business network in the world and is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. Basware is a global company doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).
|
Company:
|Basware
|
Headquarters Address:
|Linnoitustie 2, Cello-rakennus PL 97
|Espoo
|Finland
|
Main Telephone:
|(09) 879 171
|
Website:
|
basware.com
|
Ticker:
|BAS1V(HEX)
|
Type of Organization:
|Public
|
Industry:
|Software
|
Key Executives:
|
CEO: Klaus Andersen
|
Public Relations
|
Contact:
|Jeanne Bernish
|
Phone:
|980-318-5417
|
Email:
|
jeanne.bernish@basware.com
