Tata Elxsi Launches ETSI NFV / OSM Based Management and Orchestration (MANO) Solution for Operators

AMSTERDAM and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, is pleased to announce the availability of Tata Elxsi's hardened OSM distribution (TEOSM), a service orchestrator solution based on ETSI NFV OSM Release SIX.

Open Source MANO (OSM) is a Management and Orchestration (MANO) stack aligned with ETSI NFV information models that enables telecom operators to quickly deploy new services and adopt automated ways to provision services to consumers. OSM offers the right abstraction layer to create a services-driven network architecture and automate certain cumbersome network tasks.

At the occasion of the launch,Vanessa Little, Chairperson of ETSI OSM Technology Group said, "The OSM Release SIX brings a huge new set of capabilities to provide end-to-end orchestration across heterogeneous networks and cloud technologies. Tata Elxsi is playing a key role in ETSI OSM through the launch of TEOSM. We appreciate this collaboration and contribution to the OSM upstream community that enables seamless 5G roll-out."

ETSI OSM is amenable for mobile (4G/ 5G), fixed and converged networks. Tata Elxsi is bringing additional value to the MANO, like closed loop operations driven by pragmatic analytics and ability to plug in hybrid cloud in addition to advanced features to enable 5G native solutions. Tata Elxsi's TEOSM also offers a robust platform to configure, deploy, secure, monitor and manage virtualized and software defined networks that are instrumental for real time monitoring of operations in the future. A real-time view of the health of data centers in dashboard adds more visibility to the user.

"With TEOSM, Service providers can enhance the span of services while taking full advantage of the network assets, thus making it possible to deliver personalized services to consumers in a simple, quick and cost-effective manner," said Rajagopalan Rajappa, Deputy CTO and Head of Network Transformation Services, Tata Elxsi.

Tata Elxsi, a member of the $100+ billion Tata Group, is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services for software and engineering products across Broadcast, Media, Communications, Automotive, Healthcare and Smart Appliances industries.

Tata Elxsi has a comprehensive portfolio of SDN NFV based next generation components that span across OSS/BSS, MANO, middleware, e-commerce style self-ordering and self-servicing portals and augmented services. Tata Elxsi is the partner of choice for leading telecom service providers and technology vendors, backed by more than two decades of design and engineering experience and deep specialization in implementation of emerging technologies. For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com

