Lenzing: Austrian based fibers producer Lenzing contracts Wood to deliver world ´s largest lyocell plant. With the recently announced plans to establish a lyocell production facility in Thailand, the Lenzing Group is taking an important step in meeting the strong demand for lyocell fibers and is further strengthening the company ´s position as an industry leader in the specialty cellulosic fibers market. The proposed plant will be the largest lyocell plant in the world, with an annual capacity of 100,000 tons. The total investment volume for the first production line, including infrastructure and site development, amounts to approximately EUR 400 million. With Wood, Lenzing has found the ideal partner for this - both companies signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction ...

