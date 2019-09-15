Strabag: Strabag Real Estate (SRE) and project developer GBI are building 313 micro apartments in Vienna. From the fall of 2021 onwards, they will offer accommodation for 147 students and trainees in the 19th district (Döbling) via the SMARTments student offer developed by the GBI. In 166 SMARTments business, which also belong to the brand family, stay overnight travelers who stay several weeks or months in the city. All apartments in two separate building halves are fully furnished and offer air conditioning, kitchenette and work area. Students and apprentices live on 17 to 23 m2, the SMARTments business offers 19 to 31 m2 of space. They are being built by the structural units of the Strabag Group.Strabag: weekly performance: 3.10% (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

