Service providers can now rapidly develop and launch new services from the RDK Video Accelerator on CommScope next-generation CPE platforms

CommScope today announced two next-generation additions to its RDK Video Accelerator portfolio: a Smart Media Device (SMD) platform 7852 featuring Wi-Fi 6connectivity, as well as an IP Client VIP7802 with Wi-Fi 6.Both devices include AOMedia Video 1 (AV1) and high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities.

Each of the advanced device platforms support RDK for video development, enabling service providers to accelerate time-to-market with new 4K video experiences, customized user experiences, and web-based applications. The RDK open-source platform standardizes core functions to give service providers unprecedented customizability and control over device experiences in the home.

The new platforms are part of CommScope RDK Video Accelerator, jointly developed by CommScope and RDK Management. The accelerator's growing portfolio offers a range of devices that come pre-installed with the latest version of RDK open source software, the Metrological App Store, and tools to customize services. CommScope RDK Video Accelerator is commercially available for service providers to shorten development and go to market sooner.

The addition of the new Wi-Fi 6SMD and IP Client platforms to the RDK Video Accelerator portfolio represent a huge step forward for connected home entertainment, with exciting implications for a range of services and verticals.

The SMD platform combines the functionality of the primary devices in the connected home-set-top, speaker, smart assistant, far-field voice command technology and remote control-into a single piece of hardware, presenting service providers with an exciting new framework for personalized and aggregated services in entertainment, e-health, education, utilities, productivity, and more.

Both platforms come equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6technology for fast, high-reliability, low-latency service delivery. Each device features the latest AV1 and HDR technologies to enable the latest streaming video experiences throughout the home, rendered in dynamic and vivid 4K.

"Our new SMD and IP client platforms redefine the entertainment experiences that service providers can deliver to the home," said Joe Chow, senior vice president and segment leader, Customer Premises Equipment at CommScope. "Our customers already recognize the high efficiency and customizability that CommScope's RDK Video Accelerator offers. And now, these two new platforms provide a foundation of next-generation technology to reflect CommScope vision for tomorrow's Smart Media Device connected home experiences, applications, and services."

"CommScope's continual innovations and contributions with RDK demonstrate why they are such a valued member of our community," said Steve Heeb, president and general manager of RDK. "Thanks to CommScope, operators now have an expanded portfolio of RDK Video Accelerator solutions, with a range of capabilities, to meet various market demands around the globe."

CommScope will demonstrate the new SMD and IP Client platforms at IBC from 13th 17th September 2019 in Hall 1, Booth B19. CommScope's Charles Cheevers, chief technologist, Customer Premise Equipment, will also present details on the collaboration on 17 September during the RDK Euro Summit.

About RDK Management

RDK Management is an open source consortium that manages RDK for the global community. RDK is an open source software platform for the connected home that standardizes core functions used in broadband devices, set-top boxes, and IoT solutions. It enables operators to manage their devices; control their business models; and customize their apps, UIs and data analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is comprised of more than 400 companies including: CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information on the tools, training, and events provided by RDK Management, please visit: www.rdkcentral.com.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what's next and push the boundaries of what's possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

