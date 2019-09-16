Press release

LEM appoints new head of Industry segment

Fribourg, Switzerland, 16 September 2019 - LEM (SIX: LEHN), a leading global company in electrical measurement for industry and automotive applications, announces the appointment of Rebecca Cullinan as new Senior Vice President (SVP) Industry. She will join LEM on 01 December 2019, taking over responsibilities for the Industry segment from CEO Frank Rehfeld who was appointed to that role in January 2016 before also becoming CEO in April 2018.

Rebecca Cullinan's responsibilities will cover the Industry segment's product management, sales & marketing, R&D, quality and operations. As a member of the Executive Management team, she will report directly to the CEO.

"We are delighted that Rebecca Cullinan is joining our leadership team. She brings a strong track record in growing profitable businesses, managing operations, and leading multicultural teams across Asia and Europe," said Frank Rehfeld, CEO.

Rebecca Cullinan (49) is currently Managing Director South Europe, Middle East and Africa Operations for Automotive Lighting Business Unit, Magneti Marelli Group. From 2002-2018 she held multiple business development and leadership positions at Valeo in France, UK and South East Asia. Previously she worked at IHS Global Insights, after starting her career in China with Züblin AG and China First Tractor Group. Rebecca Cullinan holds an MBA from University of Westminster UK, and a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from Jiangsu University China. She is fluent in Chinese, English and French.

Financial calendar

The financial year runs from 1 April to 31 March

5 November 2019 31 January 2020 19 May 2020 Half-year results 2019/20 9 months results 2019/20 Full-year results 2019/20

LEM - Life Energy Motion

A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers' systems are optimized, reliable and safe.

Our 1,500 people in over 15 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of mega trends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation and digitization.

With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company's ticker symbol is LEHN.

