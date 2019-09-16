Curetis Group Subsidiary Ares Genetics Signs R&D and Option Agreement with Leading Global IVD Corporation





R&D collaboration to develop NGS-based predictiveantibiotic resistance testing powered by ARESdb

Partner to fund R&D and obtains option to license ARESdb and ARES Technology Platform for human clinical diagnostic use

Elements of this announcement contain or may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Holzgerlingen, Germany, and Vienna, Austria, September 16, 2019, 08:00 am CET - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH ("Ares Genetics"), Vienna, Austria, has entered into a multi-phase partnership with an undisclosed leading global in vitro diagnostics corporation (the "Partner") to jointly develop diagnostic solutions for infectious disease testing based on next-generation sequencing ("NGS") technology. The companies signed an R&D and option agreement for the first phase of the partnership.

The partnership follows the successful completion of a feasibility study in which Ares Genetics correctly identified 100% of the pathogen species and successfully predicted antibiotic resistance for over 50 drug/pathogen combinations in line with FDA requirements (<1.5% very major error, i.e. misclassification of resistant isolates as susceptible and <3 % major error, i.e. misclassification of susceptible isolates as resistant).

In a first phase of the collaboration expected to take about 12 months, the parties will further enrich ARESdb with a focus on certain pathogens relevant in a first, undisclosed infectious disease indication. Additional clinical isolates of such pathogens will be sequenced by Ares Genetics at its recently established NGS laboratory in Vienna, Austria. Based on this enlarged and enriched dataset, Ares Genetics will further optimize the algorithms for predictive antibiotic resistance testing for drug/pathogen combinations particularly relevant in the targeted indication to enable NGS-based infectious disease diagnostics.

Under the initial agreement signed today, the Partner will fully fund Ares Genetics' research and development activities for the genotypic and phenotypic characterization of additional bacterial strains to augment ARESdb and the development of optimized algorithms for predicting antibiotic resistance. Furthermore, in return for an undisclosed up-front option fee, the Partner obtains a right of first negotiation for an exclusive human clinical diagnostic use license to ARESdb and the ARES Technology Platform for the term of the agreement plus three months.

About Curetis & Ares Genetics

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH is developing next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the presumably most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com and www.ares-genetics.com .

