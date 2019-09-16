Goldman Sachs Renewable Power, a subsidiary of the investment banking giant, has reached an equity pool of $4 billion, which will serve to expand on the hundreds of megawatts in portfolios the company has acquired in the last 12 months alone.Goldman Sachs, the banking giant with an eye for renewables, has reached close on $1.9 billion of equity capital commitments, bringing the company's subsidiary, Goldman Sachs Renewable Power, to an investable capital sum of $4 billion. This puts Goldman Sachs in position for exponential growth in the company's renewable energy investment profile, a sentiment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...