The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2019
London, September 13
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2019
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|4.2
|2
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|3.5
|3
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.4
|4
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.3
|5
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|3.2
|6
|Gerresheimer
|Health Care
|Germany
|3.2
|7
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.1
|8
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|3.1
|9
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.0
|10
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|3.0
|11
|Sopra Steria
|Technology
|France
|3.0
|12
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|2.9
|13
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.9
|14
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.8
|15
|Stora Enso
|Basic Materials
|Finland
|2.8
|16
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.8
|17
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.7
|18
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.6
|19
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.6
|20
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
|2.5
|21
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.5
|22
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.5
|23
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.4
|24
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.3
|25
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.3
|26
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.3
|27
|Indra Sistemas
|Technology
|Spain
|2.3
|28
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.2
|29
|United Internet
|Technology
|Germany
|2.2
|30
|Getinge
|Health Care
|Sweden
|2.1
|31
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.1
|32
|Valeo
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.0
|33
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|1.9
|34
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.9
|35
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
|1.8
|36
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|1.7
|37
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.2
|38
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|0.9
|39
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|0.8
|40
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|0.8
|Total equity investments
|98.8
|Cash and other net assets
|1.2
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 August 2019
|% of Net Assets
|France
|23.1
|Germany
|22.5
|Scandinavia
|13.4
|Benelux
|12.2
|Southern Europe
|11.4
|Switzerland
|9.4
|Ireland
|3.9
|Poland
|2.9
|Cash and other net assets
|1.2
|100.0
Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 August 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|19.6
|Industrials
|16.4
|Financials
|12.8
|Technology
|10.7
|Consumer Services
|10.0
|Oil & Gas
|9.9
|Consumer Goods
|8.1
|Telecommunications
|6.2
|Basic Materials
|2.8
|Utilities
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|1.2
|100.0
As at 31 August 2019, the net assets of the Company were £362,570,000.
16 September 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP