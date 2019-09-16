Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2019

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010  
16.09.2019 | 08:04
The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2019

PR Newswire

London, September 13

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2019

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1SanofiHealth CareFrance 4.2
2Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 3.5
3Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.4
4Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.3
5NokiaTechnologyFinland 3.2
6GerresheimerHealth CareGermany 3.2
7TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.1
8OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 3.1
9NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.0
10AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 3.0
11Sopra SteriaTechnologyFrance 3.0
12Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 2.9
13ENIOil & GasItaly 2.9
14IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.8
15Stora EnsoBasic MaterialsFinland 2.8
16TotalOil & GasFrance 2.8
17INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.7
18MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.6
19BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.6
20ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.5
21Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.5
22BayerHealth CareGermany 2.5
23SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.4
24PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.3
25E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.3
26BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.3
27Indra SistemasTechnologySpain 2.3
28Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.2
29United InternetTechnologyGermany 2.2
30GetingeHealth CareSweden 2.1
31RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.1
32ValeoConsumer GoodsFrance 2.0
33CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 1.9
34OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.9
35GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 1.8
36OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 1.7
37Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 1.2
38Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 0.9
39MediobancaFinancialsItaly 0.8
40LeoniIndustrialsGermany 0.8
Total equity investments98.8
Cash and other net assets1.2
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2019% of Net Assets
France23.1
Germany22.5
Scandinavia13.4
Benelux12.2
Southern Europe11.4
Switzerland9.4
Ireland3.9
Poland2.9
Cash and other net assets1.2
100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2019% of Net Assets
Health Care19.6
Industrials16.4
Financials12.8
Technology10.7
Consumer Services10.0
Oil & Gas9.9
Consumer Goods8.1
Telecommunications6.2
Basic Materials2.8
Utilities2.3
Cash and other net assets1.2
100.0

As at 31 August 2019, the net assets of the Company were £362,570,000.

16 September 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2019 PR Newswire