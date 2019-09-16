The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2019

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2019

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Sanofi Health Care France 4.2 2 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 3.5 3 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.4 4 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.3 5 Nokia Technology Finland 3.2 6 Gerresheimer Health Care Germany 3.2 7 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.1 8 Orange Telecommunications France 3.1 9 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.0 10 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 3.0 11 Sopra Steria Technology France 3.0 12 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.9 13 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.9 14 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.8 15 Stora Enso Basic Materials Finland 2.8 16 Total Oil & Gas France 2.8 17 ING Financials Netherlands 2.7 18 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.6 19 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.6 20 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.5 21 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.5 22 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.5 23 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.4 24 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.3 25 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.3 26 BBVA Financials Spain 2.3 27 Indra Sistemas Technology Spain 2.3 28 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.2 29 United Internet Technology Germany 2.2 30 Getinge Health Care Sweden 2.1 31 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.1 32 Valeo Consumer Goods France 2.0 33 Commerzbank Financials Germany 1.9 34 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.9 35 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 1.8 36 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 1.7 37 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.2 38 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 0.9 39 Mediobanca Financials Italy 0.8 40 Leoni Industrials Germany 0.8 Total equity investments 98.8 Cash and other net assets 1.2 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2019 % of Net Assets France 23.1 Germany 22.5 Scandinavia 13.4 Benelux 12.2 Southern Europe 11.4 Switzerland 9.4 Ireland 3.9 Poland 2.9 Cash and other net assets 1.2 100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2019 % of Net Assets Health Care 19.6 Industrials 16.4 Financials 12.8 Technology 10.7 Consumer Services 10.0 Oil & Gas 9.9 Consumer Goods 8.1 Telecommunications 6.2 Basic Materials 2.8 Utilities 2.3 Cash and other net assets 1.2 100.0

As at 31 August 2019, the net assets of the Company were £362,570,000.

16 September 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

