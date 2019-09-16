Former Head of Commercial Operations and Strategy for Syngenta, Georg Goeres, will lead business operations as Head of Europe

Microbial and data-based components of Indigo's portfolio reach European farmers this year, with other offerings rolled out through the end of 2020

Indigo will join other agriculture technology leaders at Agritechnica 2019 to present on its innovative approach to the food system

Indigo Agriculture, a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, announces its expansion into Europe and opens its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. Indigo will connect with growers directly to bring high quality, sustainably produced, and identity preserved food and fiber to market. Indigo will then work with a range of other stakeholders to further optimize the agriculture supply chain, delivering traceable and nutritious products to consumers. Along with advances in soil science and pioneering technology platforms, Indigo is working to bring forth a more beneficial food system.

Georg Goeres has joined Indigo as Head of Europe. For the past fifteen years, Georg worked in various leadership roles for Syngenta, including Head of Commercial Operations and Strategy, where he was responsible for the implementation of business strategy and market development in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Georg will drive a rollout plan that supports grower profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health across the continent.

"Indigo is leading the movement towards beneficial agriculture," said Georg. "That makes it the most exciting company I have been a part of in my 25 year career. With cutting-edge technology, microbial seed treatments, and an integrated approach to our food system, Indigo has the potential to improve the livelihoods of all agricultural stakeholders within Europe."

To start, Indigo will offer microbial seed treatments, digital agronomy, and grain quality testing to European farmers this year. Rollout for the company's other offerings such as Marketplace, an e-commerce platform where growers and buyers connect directly to transact grain will follow throughout 2020. Going forward, Indigo will also enroll European growers within Indigo Carbon, a grower carbon sequestration and soil health program. This program complements The Terraton Initiative, a global effort to remove one trillion tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it within agricultural soils.

"The European food system is already at the forefront of setting consumer health standards and shaping sustainable agricultural practices," said Karsten Neuffer, Indigo's Chief Operating Officer, International. "Bringing our range of microbiome and digital technologies to this market will further support a systems change towards more beneficial agriculture. We look forward to working with growers, buyers, and other partners along the ag and food value chain to tailor our offer to the local diversity of European crops and farming."

For the first time, Indigo will present at Agritechnica 2019, a weeklong event showcasing the latest in agriculture technology within the European continent. The event will take place November 10th to the 16th in Hanover, Germany. To learn more about Indigo, click here.

