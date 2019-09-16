Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces TECNIS Synergy IOL, a Continuous-Range-of-Vision Intraocular Lens (IOL) at the ESCRS 2019 Congress

- TECNIS Synergy IOL delivers continuous high-contrast vision for patients with cataracts from far through near, even in low-light conditions¹‚²

- Clinical data being presented demonstrates TECNIS Synergy IOL gives broad range of continuous vision and offers patients the freedom to focus within the range

- TECNIS Synergy IOL is the latest and most advanced lens within the industry-leading portfolio of TECNIS presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses

SANTA ANA, California, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision,? a global leader in eye health and presbyopia-correcting IOLs, today announced the availability of TECNIS Synergy IOL for the treatment of cataracts for patients in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. TECNIS Synergy IOL creates a new standard in presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) technology, allowing patients to experience continuous high-contrast vision from far through near, even in low-light conditions1,2. This announcement coincides with the 37th Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) in Paris, France, where Johnson & Johnson Vision is also presenting new clinical data on the TECNIS Synergy IOL.

Cataracts are the leading cause of blindness globally8 with more than 90 percent of people developing cataracts by age 65.9 Left untreated, cataracts cause vision to deteriorate over time. Despite numerous IOL options available for cataract surgery, until now, no single IOL has existed to meet the changing needs of patients looking to attain clear, continuous range of vision they want, day and night.

"As ophthalmic pioneers, we took on the challenge to develop an IOL that would give patients the clear, continuous range of vision they want, from far to near, day to night," said Tom Frinzi, Worldwide President, Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Vision.† "Today, thanks to the ingenuity of our team of researchers and scientists, we stay true to our legacy of innovation with the introduction of TECNIS Synergy IOL, our most advanced IOL solution yet, which we believe will redefine the industry standard for IOL quality and performance."

The Johnson & Johnson Vision R&D team disrupted the traditional IOL development approach - designing the optimal defocus curve for clinical performance, then developing the technology to deliver against it. The result - a revolutionary lens that:

Gives broad range of continuous vision 3 covering from distance to 33 cm** 4-6

covering from distance to 33 cm** Eliminates the visual gaps present in trifocal and other multifocal technology, offering patients the freedom to focus within the range

present in trifocal and other multifocal technology, offering patients the freedom to focus within the range Continues to deliver superior performance in low-light conditions *** 2

*** Violet-filtering technology demonstrates reduction in halo intensity for tasks like night driving,7 as demonstrated in clinical simulations

"The TECNIS Synergy IOL is a game-changer," said Dr. Francesco Carones, MD, Medical Director and Physician CEO of Carones Vision, Milan, Italy.†† "I am delighted with the results my patients have had. With some lenses, patients can find it hard to focus on objects at certain points, but the continuous vision provided by TECNIS Synergy IOL smooths out those visual 'gaps.' Best of all, the lens continues to perform, even as light dwindles."

Dr. Frank Kerkhoff, MD PhD†† added "Patients I have fitted with the TECNIS Synergy IOL are able to read in low and dim-light conditions. This is a fantastic benefit that I have not seen before with other PC-IOLs."

TECNIS Synergy IOL has European CE Mark and is now commercially available across Europe, including UK, Italy, France, Spain and Germany. It is also available in Australia and New Zealand. This product is not currently approved or commercially available in other countries. TECNIS Synergy IOL combines proprietary technology from the TECNIS Family of IOLs platform, known across the industry for high-quality optics. The launch of TECNIS Synergy IOL is Johnson & Johnson Vision's second cataract innovation, following the launch of TECNIS Eyhance IOL, in Europe and Asia Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong) earlier this year.

About Cataracts and Presbyopia

Cataracts are the leading cause of blindness globally.8 More than 90 percent of people develop cataracts by age 65.9 Left untreated, cataracts cause vision to deteriorate over time. Cataract surgery is the most common surgery performed around the world,10 including more than 4 million times in the EU in 201611 and 248,000 times in Australia from 2015 to 2016.12

Many people who have cataracts experience other problems with their vision, such as presbyopia. Cataract surgery is a unique opportunity to address presbyopia without an additional procedure. Presbyopia is a progressive eye condition, which makes it difficult to focus on close objects and usually becomes noticeable around 40 years of age.13

About Johnson & Johnson Vision

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies,* we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com/. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

†Employed by Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc.

†Employed by Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc.

***As compared to IOLs of similar range, i.e. trifocal IOLs (PanOptix, FineVision, AT Lisa) in a bench study

††Scientific advisor (paid) to Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc.

††Scientific advisor (paid) to Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc.

*The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

Only for healthcare professionals. Please read the Directions for Use for Important Safety Information and consult our specialists if you have any questions.

TECNIS, TECNIS Synergy, and TECNIS Eyhance are trademarks of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. All other trademarks are the intellectual property of their respective owners. © Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. 2019.

