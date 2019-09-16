Customizable and Engineered for Non-Stop Gaming, Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED is an Incredibly Versatile and Comfortable Tool for Improving Your Gameplay

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today announced the Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse. A next-generation wireless mouse with amazing battery life, the G604 LIGHTSPEED was designed for gamers who love to game, but also need a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of tasks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005229/en/

The Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse, a next-generation wireless mouse with amazing battery life, the G604 LIGHTSPEED was designed for gamers who love to game, but also need a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of tasks. (Photo: Business Wire)

"If you're into games such as Fortnite and WoW Classic, then this just might be the mouse you're looking for," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "The G604 LIGHTSPEED was designed to have six thumb buttons, so you can play at your best, and fly through actions and tasks in a heartbeat, giving you complete control. When you combine this with our LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology you get freedom of movement to take your game even farther."

The G604 LIGHTSPEED features Logitech G's exclusive LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology for lag-free connectivity, as well as Logitech G's best-in-class High Efficiency Rated Optical (HERO) 16K Sensor, delivering precise gameplay and improved power efficiency with zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration. In addition, gamers can switch from LIGHTSPEED to a Bluetooth connection with a push of a button, and toggle between two different machines with one mouse. This mouse offers 240 hours of high-performance wireless gaming when using LIGHTSPEED Wireless and up to 5.5 months using Bluetooth, all on one AA battery. The customizable G604 LIGHTSPEED features 15 programmable controls, a dual-mode hyper-fast scroll wheel and a six-pack of thumb buttons.

To help gamers get the most from their gear, the G604 LIGHTSPEED can be programmed using Logitech's G HUB software. Featuring a clean and modern interface, the advanced gaming software allows gamers to quickly personalize and customize commands for each button on their mouse.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to be available at global retailers in Fall 2019 for a suggested retail price of $99.99. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005229/en/

Contacts:

Logitech Gaming

Derek Perez

Global Communications

408-391-6454

dperez1@logitech.com