F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche ranked as one of the most sustainable healthcare companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eleventh year running

Roche ranked second in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The ranking acknowledges Roche's commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its business strategy

Compared to 2018 Roche significantly improved performance in the following categories: strategy to improve access to drugs or products, innovation management and climate strategy





Basel, 16 September 2019 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has again been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). This is based on an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance. The DJSI family of indices serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.



Roche has maintained its leadership through its excellent sustainability strategy, which is fully embedded in the company's business and culture.



"We are proud of being recognised once again for our sustainability efforts," says Roche CEO Severin Schwan. "For us, sustainability means being a good corporate citizen and a trustworthy partner. In the long run, we can only be successful as a business if we act with integrity, trust and respect in our everyday operations. This goes far beyond complying with mandatory requirements. It is about creating an impact on society."



For Roche, it is a priority to ensure that medicines and diagnostics reach the people who need them. This is why, the company is committed to constantly identifying and eliminating barriers to access to healthcare. For example, Roche undertook an evaluation of the supply chain in Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Ghana to develop new lean supply chain models. This included removing complexity, improving quality and moving towards directly supplying governments and points of care in the countries. Reorganising the supply chain reduced lead time from Switzerland to local warehouses significantly, in the case of Kenya from 90 to 21 days.



Sustainability at Roche

For over 120 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. Roche follows a holistic approach when managing sustainability: In addition to improving access to products, the company's strategy also focuses on achieving continuous progress in areas such as social responsibility, environmental protection, supply chain sustainability, people attraction and retention.



Roche makes its biggest contribution to society by improving healthcare provision. It does so by developing the best diagnostic tests and medicines capable of meeting some of the world's most pressing medical needs.



Roche is aware that this cannot be done alone. The company knows that the key to creating sustainable value and growth lies in partnering with stakeholders and engaging in open, constructive dialogue. By doing so, Roche not only generates value for society through its medicines and technology but achieves sustainable economic growth for itself.



Examples of our activities in sustainability areas can be found here:

www.roche.com/sustainability



About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

This global ranking is published annually by the S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM and measures the performance of the world's sustainability leaders. RobecoSAM invites publicly traded companies to participate. Companies are selected for the indices according to a systematic Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) performed by RobecoSAM. Only firms that lead their industries based on this assessment are included in the indices. This is determined by a comprehensive assessment of long-term economic, environmental and social criteria that take account of general as well as industry-specific sustainability trends.



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.



Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2018 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2018, Roche invested CHF 11 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 56.8 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Group Media Relations

Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

- Nicolas Dunant (Head)

- Patrick Barth

- Ulrike Engels-Lange

- Daniel Grotzky

- Karsten Kleine

- Nathalie Meetz

- Barbara von Schnurbein





Attachment