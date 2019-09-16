Codebase Ventures Inc.: Code Cannabis Investments Makes Significant Investment in UK CBD and Medicinal Cannabis Industry

Company Establishes a Strategic Position to Benefit as Fast-Growing UK and European Markets Embrace CBD and Medicinal Cannabis

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), an investment company, today announces that its subsidiary, Code Cannabis Investments, has made a strategic investment in World High Life PLC (London NEX: LIFE), an investment company focused on CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis in the UK and Europe.

"We see the UK market for CBD and medicinal cannabis being where Canada was 5-7 years ago," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, President of Code Cannabis Investments. "Our overall vision is to find early stage investments in this space and drive results for our shareholders, deploying our experience and relationships. Our view that the UK is ripe for such investment is being corroborated by the interest shown by additional major Canadian cannabis companies such as Aurora and Supreme. In addition to the UK, this investment provides our shareholders with future exposure to the European CBD and cannabis market overall, which we anticipate will be larger than North America."

UK CBD market currently growing at double digits, expected to be approximately 1 billion pounds by 2025 1

Medicinal cannabis estimated to be worth 58 billion euros by 2028 in Europe 2

Support for legalization of cannabis increases from 47% among total UK population to 75% among past year CBD users1

Code is making up to a $4 million (CAD) investment in World High Life PLC, an investment company with a strategic focus to invest in and/or acquire companies in the CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis industry. World High Life PLC will be applying experience its leadership has attained at the forefront of the legalized cannabis industry in North America, leveraging proven models for success in the CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis industry. Code will become one of the largest shareholders of World High Life at this stage, as it seeks investments in the space with liquidity and strong revenue growth.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

The Company's mission is to make strategic investments in emerging sectors and markets, including cannabis and technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, where innovative business models and technologies have the potential to be transformative and deliver the greatest value to shareholders.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a hands-on team of entrepreneurial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. The Company operates from the understanding that emerging sectors including cannabis and technology are evolving rapidly, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to shareholders.

