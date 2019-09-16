Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A2PNJ8 ISIN: CA09564P1036 Ticker-Symbol: 7BL 
Frankfurt
13.09.19
10:35 Uhr
0,596 Euro
+0,596
0,00 %
16.09.2019 | 09:20
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCPINK:BLAGF) announces a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.00 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Rana Vig, President and CEO of the Company, will subscribe for $300,000 of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the funds to conduct mineral exploration work to advance its properties as well as for general working capital.

The Offering is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Rana Vig
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: ranavig@gmail.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/559777/Blue-Lagoon-Announces-Private-Placement


