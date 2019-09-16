Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCPINK:BLAGF) announces a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.00 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Rana Vig, President and CEO of the Company, will subscribe for $300,000 of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the funds to conduct mineral exploration work to advance its properties as well as for general working capital.

The Offering is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

