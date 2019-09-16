Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2019) - Go Metals Corp. ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to update regarding its gravity program on the 100% Go Metals owned IOCG Monster Project ("Property") in the Yukon, Canada. Go Metals reports the following:

Highlights:

Processing of gravity with 15 cm DEM

Gravity can be processed to error of less than 0.03 mgal

Error is well within limits for IOCG targeting

First high-resolution gravity used to explore a Yukon IOCG target

Data supports drilling on all 3 targets: Bloom, Beast, and Arena





The new 15 cm DEM, down-sampled to 0.5m that was used for the processing of the gravity data. View to the west-northwest over the Beast target (see arrow in map below).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/47803_ca1539986493abd2_001full.jpg

Context:

The Monster Property is a large 6,350 Ha IOCG property in the Yukon. Mineralization on the claim is similar to the Olympic Dam IOCG-Co deposit and other IOCG deposits on the Gawler Craton. These IOCG deposits have been targeted mostly using magnetic and gravity datasets.

Crucial to the processing of gravity data is a high-resolution digital elevation model (DEM). Due to the rugged terrain in the Yukon and on the Monster Property in particular, historical gravity surveys were processed with low-accuracy digital elevation models (90m accuracy).

Using a high-tech drone survey, Go Metals has acquired a property-wide 15cm DEM for the processing of the gravity data. This DEM is over 600 times more accurate than the historical DEM giving the new gravity inversion a much better resolution. The data was inverted to a cell size of roughly 11 m and an error of 0.03 mgal.





Property wide map with historical and new gravity data. The Wernecke Breccia, which hosts IOCG mineralization is indicated in pink. Go Metals has collected about 900 data points this summer and now has 1379 total unique gravity data points.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/47803_ca1539986493abd2_002full.jpg

Why gravity?

IOCG's hosted in hematitic breccia systems, such as Olympic Dam and the Carrapateena on Australia have been targeted using high resolution gravity data. The Carrapateena was targeted based on a 2.5 mgal gravity anomaly. The error of the dataset of Go Metals is only 0.03 mgal, resulting in an excellent signal to noise ratio.

Prior to this survey, gravity data had not successfully targeted IOCG mineralization in Yukon. Data processing has been limited by low-resolution DEMs. With the advent of drone technology and improved satellite DEMs this impediment has been removed. The 15 cm DEM acquired by Go Metals was based on 7,721 high-resolution photographs and is in excellent agreement with the independent elevation data of the gravity survey itself.

Data presentation

Further geophysical processing is integrating gravity, magnetic and IP data. The final data will be used to define a drill program for early summer in 2020.

Implications

Scott Sheldon, president of Go Metals commented: "We are very pleased with the datasets we acquired with help from MWH and Groundtruth this summer. These extensive data sets will help us drill with confidence next season."

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo, is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument NI43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented in this news release.

About Go Metals:

Go Metals is a Canadian junior mining company developing energy metal projects in Canada to help meet the demand for a battery powered future.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President Go Metals Corp.

Telephone: 604.725.1857

Email: scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47803