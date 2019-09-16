Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNLZ ISIN: CA38018L1031 Ticker-Symbol: 47G 
Tradegate
13.09.19
08:10 Uhr
0,060 Euro
+0,005
+8,70 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GO METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GO METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,050
0,061
10:18
0,050
0,061
10:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GO METALS
GO METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GO METALS CORP0,060+8,70 %