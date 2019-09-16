Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJW7 ISIN: DK0060257814 Ticker-Symbol: 22Z 
Frankfurt
16.09.19
08:09 Uhr
21,500 Euro
+0,220
+1,03 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,940
22,060
09:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZEALAND PHARMA
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S21,500+1,03 %