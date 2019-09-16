The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 17 September 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 35,806,290 shares (DKK 35,806,290) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 59,171 shares (DKK 59,171) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 35,865,461 shares (DKK 35,865,461) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: · DKK 101.20 - 22,671 shares · DKK 127.05 - 35,000 shares · DKK 142.45 - 1,500 shares --------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738666