The GSMA today announced the first speakers for its Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019 conference, which will take place on the 8-9 October 2019 at the Lotte Hotel, Moscow. The event, which is now in its second year, invites senior leaders from mobile operators, governments and regulatory bodies to discuss the impact of mobile technology on the digital economy in the region. This year's event will have the theme of 'Embracing 5G and Emerging Technologies to Accelerate the Digital Economy' and will examine the imminent commercial launch of 5G in the region. Initial commercial 5G launches are expected in 2020 with the total number of 5G connections in Russia set to reach 48 million by 2025.

"We are excited to be hosting our second Mobile 360 event in Russia and have convened an incredibly strong line-up of keynote speakers from across the world who will discuss the pivotal role that 5G networks will play in the digital economy," said Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA. "5G will be a key focus area and delegates will gain unique insight from industry experts as well as have the opportunity to discuss and debate how the industry can overcome the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities the 5G era will bring."

At Mobile 360 Eurasia, CEOs and senior executives from leading companies in the mobile industry and throughout the digital ecosystem will address the most pressing trends and issues in mobile. Speakers confirmed to present at Mobile 360 Eurasia include:

Dmitry Markov, Director for Information Infrastructure, ANO "The Digital Economy", Russia

Vladislav Onischenko, Head, Analytical Center for the Government of the Russian Federation

Vasyl Latsanych, CEO, Beeline

Ekaterina Safonova, Director of Partnerships and Training, Technical advisor, Cybertonica, Visiting Associate Professor, Kazan State Technical University

Alexander Gorbatko, Deputy Head, Department of Information Technologies of Moscow

Jana Krimpe, Partner, Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan

Seizo Onoe, President, DoCoMo Technology Chief Technology Architect, NTT DoCoMo

Kaan Terzioglu, Member of Board of Directors, Digicel Group

Javier Garcia Gomez, CTO, Europe and Latin America, Ericsson

Anton Ustimenko, Partner, Technology, Media and Telecommunications Sector Leader, CESA, Ernst Young

Alexander Shulgin, Founder CEO, Gruppa Kompaniy Familia

Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

Afke Schaart, Regional Lead and Vice President Europe, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), GSMA

Hu Houkun (Ken Hu), Deputy Chairman, Huawei

Nurlan Meirmanov, VP Innovation, Kazakhtelecom

Gevork Vermishyan, CEO, MegaFon

Alexey Kornya, President CEO, MTS

Arkady Sandler, Director of AI Center, MTS

Eran Fine, CEO, Nanolock Security

Erhun Bas, Secretary General, m-TOD

Richard Van Wageningen, CEO, Orange Business Services Russia-CIS

Pavel Tulubyev, Board Member, Customer Director, Pochta Bank

Luigi Ardito, Senior Director, Government Affairs EMEA, Qualcomm

Wassim Chourbaji, SVP Government Affairs EMEA, Qualcomm

Aayush Bhatnagar, SVP, Reliance Jio

Victor Dostov, President, Russian E-Money and Remittance Association

Sergey Emdin, CEO, Tele2

Otto Williams, VP, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Fintech Ventures CEMEA, Visa

Dmitry Karmishin, Deputy Chief Commercial Offer, Yandex.Money

David An, CTO, ZTE Group Asia

Mobile 360 Eurasia Agenda

The opening day of Mobile 360 Eurasia will cover a range of topics including insight from operators from other markets who have launched 5G commercially already; the threat of cybersecurity and identity in the 5G era; the expanding role of the operator in e-commerce, fin-tech and entertainment as well as an in-depth session on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain. Day two will include sessions on the future of mobile payments in the digital economy hosted by Visa; Smart sensing cities and interconnected mobility and a panel predicting the impact of artificial intelligence in 2020, which will be hosted jointly by the GSMA and Skolkovo Open Innovations Forum.

Partner Events

Huawei and Visa will both host events at Mobile 360 Eurasia which will also be held at the Lotte Hotel. Huawei is holding a pre-event workshop titled '5G Strategy: Learning from the CTOs' on the 7th October at 2pm. The CTO Workshop will focus on 5G innovations such as global deployments, use cases and network requirements from a diverse range of industries. Visa will host a Forum on 'New Payment Synergies for Mobile Operators' on the 9th October, 9am 12:30pm which will explore topics including biometrics, tokenisation and fintech.

Mobile 360 Eurasia Event Sponsors

Sponsors for the event include MTS (Host Sponsor); Visa (Headline Sponsor); Cisco, Huawei and Ericsson (Industry Sponsors) MegaFon (Mobile Partner); Mobileum and Qualcomm (Supporting Sponsors). The ITU, RCC and Skolkovo Open Innovations Forum are supporting organisations and will be hosting various roundtables and activities during the event.

Mobile 360 Eurasia Registration Now Open

Registration for Mobile 360 Eurasia is now open; individuals wishing to attend should visit https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/attend/attendee-registration/. For further information on Mobile 360 Eurasia, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/. Developments and updates on Mobile 360 Eurasia (MOBILE360) is available on Twitter @GSMAEVENTS, on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series and on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series. Keep up to date with broader GSMA news and activity through @GSMA.

