Boldon James Data Classification Solution Extends Forcepoint's Next-generation Data Protection Portfolio

FARNBOROUGH, England, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldon James today announced the addition of the company's Classifier product suite to Forcepoint's data protection portfolio. Simplifying the purchase process for customers, Classifier is immediately available through the Forcepoint channel, from a single vendor and as an integrated capability of the Forcepoint data protection portfolio.

"The first step in the data-centric security journey is to identify and classify information. User-driven and automated data classification are foundation blocks for an effective data security program. Boldon James Classifier makes it easy for employees to use their domain knowledge to ensure that documents are correctly classified. Forcepoint Data Loss Prevention validates and identifies classification labels to enable real-time security controls and protection of critical business data. It's man and machine in perfect harmony," stated Martin Sugden CEO Boldon James. "This integration and its extension of behavioural analytics to the end user will help keep the organisation secure, compliant and in control."

Boldon James best-of-breed classification product Classifier empowers organisations' users to apply relevant visual and metadata labels to messages, documents and files to better control and protect their data.

Additional key features include:

Easy-to-define classification polices that reflect an organisation's unique data security and regulatory requirements based on defined security policy or an organisation's unique taxonomy

Extensive configuration options mixing automated with manual

Broadest product coverage spanning Microsoft, Mac, Lotus, etc.

Metadata classification labels to control who can view or share content

Time-saving bulk classification options

Identity-based classification rules defined through Active Directory attributes

Policy violations flagged at creation, removing false positives

Boldon James works closely with Forcepoint's channel ecosystem to offer customers a frictionless purchase process from quoting through to support, services and deployment.

"Integrating key partners such as Boldon James into Forcepoint's next-generation data protection portfolio and global alliance ecosystem is key to furthering our mission to help accelerate the digital transformation outcomes of customers worldwide," said Manolo Gonzalez, VP Business Development at Forcepoint. "The combination of Boldon James Classifier with Forcepoint Data Loss Prevention addresses a critical need for enterprises today, particularly those in regulated industries, to simplify processes and management of data. This is achieved through our combined capabilities of user-driven classification with automation which delivers effective data classification integrated into a modern data protection suite designed for today's sophisticated threat landscape."

About Boldon James

Boldon James has helped organisations protect their sensitive and business-critical data for more than 30 years. We provide best-of-breed data classification and secure messaging solutions, supported by expert advice, and partner to deliver powerful data security ecosystems.

The Boldon James Classifier solution is a flexible platform that integrates seamlessly with technologies from best-of-breed vendors. Combining the use of metadata with plug-and-play functionality, Classifier enables CISOs to create a tailored data protection environment that supports their wider governance, compliance and security requirements.

Over 1,000 customers trust Boldon James to protect their data, which include leading commercial organisations in the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, financial and professional services sectors, system integrators, defence forces and governments.

Boldon James is part of the QinetiQ group.

www.boldonjames.com