Workday, Inc.: Adaptive Insights, a Workday Company, Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday (https://www.workday.com/en-se/homepage.html), Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY (https://www.globenewswire.com/News/Listing'symbol=WDAY&exchange=2)), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html), today announced that Adaptive Insights, a Workday company, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions (https://www.workday.com/en-se/forms/reports/magic-quadrant-cloud-fpa-solutions.html)1 for its Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud. This is the third year in a row that Adaptive Insights has been acknowledged as a Leader.

Businesses of all sizes - and across all industries - must operate more quickly and with more agility than ever before. To achieve this, more than 4,350 organisations have selected Adaptive Insights for a continuous, comprehensive, and collaborative approach to business planning, empowering them to make more informed decisions in less time.

Workday acquired Adaptive Insights in 2018 to complement its products including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management, and to enable customers to plan, execute, and analyse across the enterprise all in one system powered by machine learning. With this vision, and to better serve joint customers, Adaptive Insights is unifying with the Workday suite of applications as part of the Power of One (https://blog.adaptiveinsights.com/perspective/the-power-of-one-for-everyone/) - one source for data, one security model, one user experience, and one Workday community.

Additionally, in the last year, Adaptive Insights has expanded its operational planning capabilities to include workforce planning, enhanced its Elastic Hypercube Technology (https://www.adaptiveinsights.com/products/technology-platform) for large and complex business models, and has invested in adding breakthrough anomaly detection capabilities which will enable customers to catch potential errors in budgets, forecasts, scenarios, and other models. These milestones equally benefit Workday and non-Workday customers as Adaptive Insights continues to tighten integrations with third-party platforms to remain the best-in-class business planning solution for any organisation whether they use Workday or not.

"We believe that Gartner's recognition of Adaptive Insights as a Leader in cloud financial planning and analysis solutions for the third consecutive year demonstrates the strategic value of a business planning platform that is powerful, collaborative, and in a single system," said Tom Bogan, CEO, Adaptive Insights. "Finance teams are taking a more influential role in leading digital transformation in their organisations, and business planning is a cornerstone of that change. With Adaptive Insights, customers have the business agility they need to plan for the future and compete in today's rapidly changing business environment."

For a complimentary copy of the report, please visit https://www.workday.com/en-se/forms/reports/magic-quadrant-cloud-fpa-solutions.html (https://www.workday.com/en-se/forms/reports/magic-quadrant-cloud-fpa-solutions.html).

For more information about Workday's innovation in planning, please read the blog "Planning for the Future with the Power of One (https://blogs.workday.com/planning-for-the-future-with-the-power-of-one/)by Barbara Larson, general manager, Workday Financial Management" or visit the Gartner Peer Insights (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/home) reviews of Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights, a Workday company, is powering a new generation of business planning. Driving business agility in a fast-moving world, Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud leads the way for people in companies to collaborate, gain insights, and make smarter decisions, faster. Powerful modeling for any size organisation, yet so easy for everybody who plans. To learn more, visit https://www.adaptiveinsights.com/uk (https://www.adaptiveinsights.com/uk).

About Workday

Workday (https://www.workday.com/en-se/homepage.html) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html). Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "seek," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialise or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

