Better Collective A/S: Better Collective named "National Winner" in prestigious European business competition

At the European Business Awards 2019, the tech company, Better Collective, takes home the prize as National Winner for Denmark in the category The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of €26-150m.

The world's leading sports betting affiliate, Better Collective, has been named National Winner in the 2019 European Business Awards, one of the world's largest business competitions.

Better Collective was chosen from 2,753 businesses named as 'Ones to Watch' in a list of business excellence published in July. The company was selected as a National Winner by a panel of independent judges, including business leaders, politicians and academics. Being awarded the best business in Denmark in the category The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of €26-150m, Better Collective will now go on to represent Denmark in the final stage of the competition that takes place on the 3rd and 4th of December in Warsaw, Poland.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective, said: "Being named the National Winner in Denmark is a fantastic achievement, which has only been possible due to the entire amazing Better Collective team across all international offices who continue to innovate our business and build great products. Even though we are a born-global company, we have our roots and headquarters in Denmark. It makes me proud that we are now going to represent Denmark in the big final in December."

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: "This is a significant achievement and Better Collective is an outstanding leader in their field. To be chosen as a National Winner means you show great innovation, ethics and success and are one of the best businesses in Europe. We wish Better Collective the best of luck in the final round."

The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year and its primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. This year it considered over 120,000 businesses from 33 countries.

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the World's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

About The European Business Awards

The European Business Awards is one of the world's largest and most prestigious cross border, cross sector business competitions. Its primary purpose is to support and develop a stronger, more successful, innovative and ethical business community in Europe, as it believes businesses play a key role in addressing major issues faced across the world. The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year. This year it considered over 120,000 businesses from 33 countries.

