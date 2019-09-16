Prepaid Financial Services has been named the Business of the Year in the United Kingdom in the 2019 European Business Awards, one of the world's largest business competitions.

PFS was chosen from 2,753 businesses named 'Ones to Watch' in a list of business excellence published in July and selected as the national winner by a panel of independent judges including business leaders, politicians and academics.

The fast-growing FinTech is the best company in the UK in the Business of the Year with Turnover of €26 to €150 million category and will now go on again to represent the United Kingdom in the final stage of the competition in Warsaw, Poland in early December. In the previous European Business Awards, PFS won the overall pan-European Digital Technology award. https://www.businessawardseurope.com/otw/entry/28093

"This is a significant achievement and Prepaid Financial Services is an outstanding leader in its field. To be chosen as a National Winner means it shows great innovation, ethics and success and is one of the best businesses in Europe. We wish PFS the best of luck in the final round," stated Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards.

"This is another tremendous honour from the European Business Awards and is a credit to our hardworking team that we have been acknowledged as the Business of the Year in the UK. As a previous overall winner, PFS understands the high regard that the awards have been held in for the past 12 years, not just in Europe but internationally. This time, over 120,000 businesses were considered from 33 countries and we are delighted to be an ambassador going into the finals for companies in the UK and the FinTech industry," said Noel Moran, CEO at PFS.

About PFS

PFS, an agile and Dual Regulated FinTech, delivers robust payment technology solutions and offers world-class innovation in electronic money. A pioneer in the evolution of the FinTech ecosystem, PFS' award-winning solutions include eWallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone.

PFS is one of Europe's largest eMoney issuers and has returned profits for 11 consecutive years. With programmes active in 25 countries and growing, the company has the ability to transact in 23 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by Governments, Local Authorities, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Traditional Banks, Challengers and a comprehensive list of Corporates.

PFS is chosen by other FinTechs to revolutionise the digital economy in real-time. The company develops a range of trendsetting mobile payment and wearable solutions securely and seamlessly by providing quick and easy integrations into mobile payment applications.

Prepaid Financial Services Limited, trading as PFS, is Authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. PFS Card Services (Ireland) Limited, trading as PCSIL, is Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today, as the world moves towards a cashless society tomorrow, by visiting https://prepaidfinancialservices.com and discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions by connecting with Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

