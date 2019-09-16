Credibility comes not just from offering products that generate clean electricity, but also from the way in which those products are manufactured, says SMA Solar Technology CEO Jürgen Reinert. Here, transparency and sustainability are key. That's why one of the world's largest PV inverter producers has partnered with pv magazine's UP sustainability initiative. In the following Q&A, Reinert lays out what SMA is doing to step UP its green game.What does sustainability mean to SMA? Sustainability has been a core value of SMA and an essential part of our corporate mission statement ever since the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...