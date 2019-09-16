Royal Philips: Philips maintains its top ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

September 16, 2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (DJSI)* list. Philips scored 82 out of 100 points in the DJSI Health Care Equipment & Services industry group, further improving on its 2018 score to achieve the #2 ranking in 2019.

Evaluated across the Economic, Environmental and Social dimensions of DJSI's sustainability review, Philips received best-in-class scores in several categories, including the innovation management, climate strategy and contribution to health outcome categories.

Philips continuously strives to make the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation. Its aim is to improve the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2030, via integrated health technology solutions that span the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. The company continues to maintain a high level of investment in R&D programs focused on helping its customers achieve the Quadruple Aim of healthcare: improved patient experience, better health outcomes, improved staff experience, and lower cost of care.

"I am pleased that our drive to embed sustainability in our solutions and the way we do business has once again been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices," said Robert Metzke, Head of Sustainability at Philips. "Sustainability is an integral part of our company strategy, because of its benefits to our customers and society, and because we believe it drives innovation and long-term economic growth. I am proud of our track record of continuous improvement, and proud of the way everyone in Philips is working hard to further enhance our sustainability performance."

With its focus on access to care, the circular economy and climate action, Philips' Healthy people, Sustainable planet program is already helping the company to deliver on its 2020 commitments to become carbon neutral in its operations, to grow its Green Revenues to 70% of sales, and to have 15% of its revenues generated through circular economy driven propositions.

Philips' efforts have also received notable recognition in other sustainability indexes. The company was ranked #1 on Fortune's inaugural Sustainability All Stars list , awarded the Dutch 'Crystal Prize' for leading change in supply chain sustainability, and included in the CDP Climate Change A List for the sixth consecutive time.

* S&P Dow Jones Indices, one of the world's leading index providers, together with SAM, the business unit within RobecoSAM, which specializes in providing Environmental, Social, and Governanceof the annual DJSI review on September 13, 2019. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is one of the longest standing ESG rating methodologies worldwide, dating back to 1999. It assesses companies based on 80 - 120 industry-specific questions across 61 industries focusing on financially material economic, environmental, and social factors that are relevant to companies' success, but that are under-researched in conventional financial analysis.

