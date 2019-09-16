Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 13-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.64p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.51p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---