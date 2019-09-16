Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NEQZ ISIN: IE00B6330302 Ticker-Symbol: 2IS 
Stuttgart
16.09.19
13:18 Uhr
112,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,00
113,00
13:20
112,00
113,00
12:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INGERSOLL-RAND
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC112,000,00 %