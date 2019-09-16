For the ninth consecutive year, Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices (DJSI). Continued placement on this index series showcases the company's advances in integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices into the core of how the company is operated.

"DJSI remains a critical benchmark of sustainability leadership and we are proud to be recognized for the ninth consecutive year for our strong environmental, social and governance practices," said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer at Ingersoll Rand. "As a purpose-driven company, our commitment is to help solve the world's greatest challenges including climate change, urbanization and resource scarcity. Sustainability is at the heart of how we serve customers, operate our business and engage our people."

The DJSI are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for those investors who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their portfolios. Ingersoll Rand's inclusion for nearly 10 years affirms the company's commitment to incorporating sustainable practices into every aspect of its business including product innovation, corporate citizenship activities and its engagement with customers and suppliers. The DJSI is also a leading benchmark platform for companies looking to adopt sustainable practices.

Continued placement on this index series displays Ingersoll Rand's position as an ESG leader among S&P Industrial peer companies and progress towards the company's 2030 sustainability commitments, among other ESG factors.

Our 2030 Commitments

Ingersoll Rand and its leading brands, Thermo King and Trane, was the first industrial company to announce its 2030 ESG Commitments upon accepting the World Environment Center's 35th Annual Gold Medal for International Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development. These commitments include:

The Gigaton Challenge: Meet the challenge of climate change including reducing customer carbon footprint from buildings, homes and transportation by one gigaton CO2e. This is the largest customer climate commitment made by any business-to-business company it is equivalent to the annual emissions of Italy, France and the United Kingdom combined.

Leading by Example: Transform its supply chain and operations to have a restorative impact on the environment including achieving carbon neutral operations and giving back more water than it uses in water-stressed areas.

Transform its supply chain and operations to have a restorative impact on the environment including achieving carbon neutral operations and giving back more water than it uses in water-stressed areas. Opportunity for All: Strengthen economic mobility and bolster quality of life including gender parity in leadership roles, a workforce reflective of its community populations, maintaining livable market-competitive wages and broadening community access to cooling comfort, housing and food.

To learn more, visit www.IngersollRand.com/2030.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

One gigaton equals 1 billion metric tons

