Innodata: Agility PR Solutions Brings Top-Rated User Experience to Reimagined Media Monitoring Software

Agility PR Solutions' Media Monitoring Software is Now More Intuitive, Easy-To-Use, and Efficient, with Updates that Bring the Same Exceptional User Experience From Their Industry-Recognized Media Database to Agility Monitoring

OTTAWA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), announced today the launch of their reimagined media monitoring software that incorporates an intuitive, easy-to-use interface, simplified but powerful search functionalities, and sleek, real-time executive reporting abilities.

"We understand how hard it can be to stay on top of brand and competitor mentions, especially if your monitoring solution fills your inbox with irrelevant results," says Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions. "That's why we've put an intuitive user experience at the core of Agility Monitoring, putting powerful search and reporting capabilities in the hands of our clients so they can efficiently find the coverage that matters and easily pull together insightful briefings and custom reports to share their results."

While media monitoring has long been a staple of Agility PR Solutions' tools and services, major upgrades have been made to their monitoring module to deliver the same intuitive user experience that earned their media database top honours this year on G2 Crowd, one of the world's leading business solutions review websites.

Notable features of Agility Monitoring now include:

Intuitive Workflow: Behind the scenes workflow improvements puts all the essentials for an effective media monitoring search front-and-centre. With intuitive navigation and a streamlined process, you can focus on your monitoring results and waste no time getting set up.

Powerful Search: The power of a trained media analyst right at your fingertips. The upgraded search feature allows users to conduct an advanced-level search without in-depth knowledge of Boolean logic and uses artificial intelligence technology to provide suggestions for search phrases or keywords to produce highly relevant search results.

Sleek and Simple Sharing: Easily share your monitoring results using curated or automatic briefings, or dive deeper with executive reports that can be put together in a snap from a library of beautiful charts, using real-time data. Quickly download individual charts for use in presentations or create an in-depth campaign or quarterly report to share with stakeholders.

About Agility PR Solutions



Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD), provides powerful yet intuitive media outreach, monitoring, and measurement solutions for tomorrow's communicators. Since 2003, clients have trusted our tools and services to help them discover and connect with media influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of their public relations efforts. Whether we do it for you or help you do it yourself, our patented monitoring technology and team of media analysts can help you glean the insights that will help your organization flourish. Learn more at www.agilitypr.com.

