Vipshop Holdings Ltd Stock Bullish, Breaks Through ResistanceChina is the world's second-largest economy, its retail market is the largest in the world, and its residents' disposable income has been rising fast.While the vast majority of investors get excited about the long-term prospects of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), there's an entirely overlooked online retail company that could provide investors with even better long-term gains.That company, which has been taking the country's e-commerce industry by storm, is discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).Thanks to consistently strong financial results and.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...