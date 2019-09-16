Vipshop Holdings Ltd Stock Bullish, Breaks Through Resistance
China is the world's second-largest economy, its retail market is the largest in the world, and its residents' disposable income has been rising fast.
While the vast majority of investors get excited about the long-term prospects of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), there's an entirely overlooked online retail company that could provide investors with even better long-term gains.
That company, which has been taking the country's e-commerce industry by storm, is discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).
Thanks to consistently strong financial results and.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
China is the world's second-largest economy, its retail market is the largest in the world, and its residents' disposable income has been rising fast.
While the vast majority of investors get excited about the long-term prospects of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), there's an entirely overlooked online retail company that could provide investors with even better long-term gains.
That company, which has been taking the country's e-commerce industry by storm, is discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).
Thanks to consistently strong financial results and.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...